Breaking the silence on menstrual misery: Why women should seek help early when it comes to painful cramps and heavy bleeding

Most of us know Bindi Irwin as a bubbly and eloquent Australian television personality who is passionate about wildlife conservation. Behind the scenes, however, the 24-year-old had been struggling with “insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea” for a decade due to endometriosis, a chronic condition related to menstruation.

Bindi, who revealed her diagnosis earlier this year, noticed the symptoms when she was 14. Despite the heavy bleeding and severe discomfort that often left her curled up in a foetal position, it was dismissed as something she would have to “deal with as a woman”.

Bindi joins the growing chorus of women who have spoken up about their struggles with uterine health issues, in the hopes of empowering others to take charge of their menstrual wellness and seek help when needed.

In Singapore, menstrual issues have emerged as one of the top concerns in the Women's Health Survey 2022 conducted by Doctors Anywhere and Bayer, with eight in 10 being affected by such conditions. The survey is part of Bayer’s Conversations of Care initiative that seeks to drive awareness and conversations around women’s health.

Associate Professor Manisha Mathur, deputy head and senior consultant at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), pointed out that misconceptions surrounding excessive menstrual bleeding and menstrual pain mean that many women experiencing those symptoms “suffer silently and do not seek help until it is quite late”.

THE RED FLAGS: DEBILITATING PAIN AND HEAVY BLEEDING

During the monthly menstrual cycle, it is not uncommon to experience mild aches or discomfort. Assoc Prof Mathur explained that the pain occurs due to the release of hormones called prostaglandins.

Mild menstrual pain can be treated using anti-prostaglandin medications, such as mefenamic acid or ibuprofen, which are available over the counter, she said. However, if the pain becomes severe, hindering your ability to carry out daily activities, it may signal an underlying issue that necessitates medical attention.

“A small proportion of women experience severe pain that debilitates them, causing them to stay in bed for extended periods and leading to regular absences from work. Such pain markers warrant further investigation,” said Assoc Prof Mathur.

On average, a woman loses up to 40ml of blood during her period, though blood loss varies with each individual, shared Assoc Prof Mathur. Bleeding for up to seven days in a menstrual cycle lasting between 21 and 35 days, and changing three to four sanitary pads a day is considered “normal”, she added.

What deviates from normal is the need to change pads every two hours or having to get up in the night to do so. “Experiencing flooding, characterised by bleeding that leads to staining of clothing or bedding, and frequent passing of large clots, is also not normal,” Assoc Prof Mathur elaborated.