Bridge Data Centres to invest up to S$5 billion in Singapore’s AI infrastructure

Each time someone streams a video, uses a cloud application or turns to artificial intelligence (AI), the computing happens behind the scenes in data centres – large facilities that house servers, cooling systems and power equipment. As Singapore positions itself as an AI-driven economy, these facilities are coming under closer scrutiny for both capacity and sustainability.

Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data centre platform backed by Bain Capital, plans to invest between S$3 billion and S$5 billion in next-generation digital infrastructure in the country. Building on relationships with global hyperscale customers and ecosystem partners, BDC is targeting about two gigawatts of regional capacity by 2030.

BDC CEO Eric Fan said the investment is intended to reinforce the country’s position as an AI and cloud hub in the Asia Pacific. “Our planned investment will support the development of next-generation digital infrastructure, technology innovation and ecosystem collaboration in Singapore,” he said.

He added that many of these initiatives are expected to be developed with a wider network of technology and industry partners.

BUILDING DATA CENTRES FASTER AND MORE EFFICIENTLY

BDC’s planned expansion in Singapore draws on projects across the region focused on construction speed, energy efficiency, and alternative water and cooling solutions.

The company develops and operates hyperscale campuses in Malaysia, Thailand and India. It entered Malaysia’s hyperscale market early and now has several campuses in operation and under development.

Last September, BDC partnered Johor Special Water to develop Malaysia’s first water treatment plant integrated into a data centre facility. The plant uses membrane bioreactor and reverse osmosis technologies to treat effluent, or liquid waste, and produce high-grade water for cooling at its upcoming MY07 campus. This reduces reliance on potable water.

BDC is also the first in Southeast Asia to adopt prefabricated, prefinished volumetric construction. By assembling building modules off site, it completed its MY06 campus in eight months, about 40 per cent faster than conventional timelines, while reducing dust, waste and noise on site.

The MY06 campus also uses cold plate liquid cooling to support high-density AI workloads. BDC said this allows the facility to achieve annualised power usage effectiveness, a measure of energy efficiency, of below 1.2.

Building 1 of the MY06 campus received the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Award under the BCA-IMDA Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 framework. This makes BDC the first data centre operator to receive the recognition for a facility outside Singapore.