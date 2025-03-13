Bridging borders, empowering changemakers: How the ASEAN Youth Fellowship drives regional impact

AYF broadened his perspective on how regional partnerships can enhance security efforts across Southeast Asia. “AYF connects young leaders in the region with experts, policymakers and industry leaders,” he said. “With these connections, leaders will have a better chance of turning their transformative ideas and vision for ASEAN into tangible policies and programmes that drive real change.”

BUILDING BRIDGES FOR REGIONAL CHANGE

Beyond fostering personal growth, platforms like AYF drive regional progress by encouraging young changemakers to tackle ASEAN’s challenges through cross-border initiatives.

AYF alumni are encouraged to collaborate on regional projects inspired by their experiences in the programme or pressing issues they have identified. To support these ground-up initiatives, they can tap into the ASEAN Youth Fellowship Impact Fund. Beyond funding, alumni stay actively engaged through various platforms, taking on roles as participants, speakers and moderators to continue shaping meaningful conversations and initiatives.

Mr Kalicharan emphasised the importance of sustained engagement beyond the programme. “No challenge exists in isolation – our problems are interconnected and so must be our solutions,” he said, adding that this sense of shared responsibility is key to driving long-term impact.

For Ms Chng, Southeast Asia has always represented opportunity and cultural discovery. AYF reinforced this perspective, introducing her to a network of like-minded peers committed to bringing about change. “Through AYF, young leaders are empowered to dream bigger and envision more impactful solutions,” she said. “The programme will continue to strengthen the interconnectedness of ASEAN by investing in future leaders who will increasingly have greater access to the networks and resources in the region.”

Both she and Mr Kalicharan encourage other youths to explore leadership opportunities and create change in their own spheres. “ASEAN has a wealth of expertise and people who are willing to help – you just need to tap into it,” said Mr Kalicharan.



Find out more about the ASEAN Youth Fellowship.