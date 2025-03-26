Bring your unique Japandi design vision to life with Livspace

Blending Japanese wabi-sabi (beauty that is imperfect) principles and Scandinavian minimalism, Japandi has become a sought-after interior design approach, valued for its simplicity, functionality and sense of calm. While this aesthetic has been around since the mid-2010s, its popularity has soared, with Google Trends showing a 90-fold increase since 2020.

Award-winning interior design and renovation firm Livspace brings this philosophy to life through its team of experts, tailoring homes to meet the evolving needs of modern families. For one such client – a homeowner in Telok Kurau – this meant creating a practical yet welcoming environment that accommodates his young son and elderly parents. Collaborating with a Livspace designer, he transformed his 109.9sqm three-bedroom condominium into a space that optimises layout, enhances comfort and adapts to his family’s lifestyle.

According to Mr S Chen, a design expert from Livspace, Japandi is more than just an aesthetic preference – it’s a practical choice well-suited to Singaporean homes, offering smart spatial planning alongside timeless appeal.

EFFORTLESS MINIMALISM FOR MODERN LIVING