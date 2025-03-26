Bring your unique Japandi design vision to life with Livspace
Combining minimalist aesthetics, natural materials and practical functionality, this design style creates contemporary living spaces that are refined and inviting.
Blending Japanese wabi-sabi (beauty that is imperfect) principles and Scandinavian minimalism, Japandi has become a sought-after interior design approach, valued for its simplicity, functionality and sense of calm. While this aesthetic has been around since the mid-2010s, its popularity has soared, with Google Trends showing a 90-fold increase since 2020.
Award-winning interior design and renovation firm Livspace brings this philosophy to life through its team of experts, tailoring homes to meet the evolving needs of modern families. For one such client – a homeowner in Telok Kurau – this meant creating a practical yet welcoming environment that accommodates his young son and elderly parents. Collaborating with a Livspace designer, he transformed his 109.9sqm three-bedroom condominium into a space that optimises layout, enhances comfort and adapts to his family’s lifestyle.
According to Mr S Chen, a design expert from Livspace, Japandi is more than just an aesthetic preference – it’s a practical choice well-suited to Singaporean homes, offering smart spatial planning alongside timeless appeal.
EFFORTLESS MINIMALISM FOR MODERN LIVING
Mr Chen highlighted that Japandi’s strength lies in its ability to create uncluttered spaces, even in a dense urban environment. This sense of serenity is reflected throughout the client’s home, where a standard condominium layout has been transformed into a tranquil retreat.
In the grandparents’ room, neutral wood tones and cream hues lend a welcoming warmth, complemented by a Japanese-inspired wooden trellis integrated into the false ceiling. This detail adds visual interest without overwhelming the space. Space-saving features such as an enclosed vanity area with a built-in mirror and sliding seat were included, ensuring the room remains functional and easy to navigate.
Elsewhere in the home, Livspace’s discreet pull-out storage solutions help keep living areas neat and organised.
KEEPING IT COOL
Key aspects of Japandi design include understated furniture with clean lines, natural wood accents, textured fabrics in neutral tones and minimalist lighting.
These features not only embody Japanese and Scandinavian sensibilities but are also well-suited to tropical climates. “Natural materials help create cooler, more breathable interiors, while the minimalist approach reduces dust accumulation – a boon in humid conditions,” said Mr Chen.
Wood accents are a defining element in the client’s home, extending from the balcony to the bathrooms. A mix of light and dark tones gives each room its own character while lending a cohesive and airy feel.
Functionality was also key, with surfaces selected for easy upkeep – an essential consideration for a household with a young child. Anti-fingerprint laminates and stain-resistant finishes were used to ensure a fuss-free living experience.
YOUR OWN BRAND OF JAPANDI
Adopting a Japandi look doesn’t mean your home has to feel conventional – it can still reflect the unique personality of its residents. According to Mr Chen, a skilled interior designer can seamlessly integrate distinctive details into the overall design. “The designer needs to balance practical needs with aesthetic preferences, crafting spaces that are not only visually appealing but also elevate the client’s everyday living experience,” he explained.
These personal touches shine through statement pieces, customised colour palettes and textures that resonate with the client.
In the client’s home, darker neutrals, leather furnishings and wood fixtures were chosen to create warmth and depth. One highlight is the fluted bedroom wall, which introduces subtle texture and visual interest with its irregularity. While not traditionally Japandi, these elements add a sophisticated contrast to the home’s lighter design features, resulting in a uniquely crafted space.
For individuals considering a Japandi-inspired home, Mr Chen recommends bringing a detailed floor plan and a vision board that showcases your taste and style to the first interior design consultation. Setting a realistic budget is equally important.
Partnering with an all-inclusive interior design firm like Livspace simplifies the renovation process. “At Livspace, we help clients avoid common pitfalls like poor budgeting and planning. Our 3D visualisations, contractor coordination and regulatory expertise are designed to deliver high-quality results aligned with each client’s vision,” said Mr Chen.
