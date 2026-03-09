Building business growth and career progression with the NTUC Company Training Committee Grant
From streamlining cargo operations and strengthening security coverage to personalising wellness services, companies across different sectors are using the grant to transform how they work and develop their workforce.
When a customer returned to Kenko Wellness after her last visit, her therapist was able to pick up where they left off. With access to service records, the team noted her earlier neck tension and tailored the session accordingly. At the front desk, staff also recommended suitable add-on options without the customer needing to repeat her preferences.
That level of personalisation was not always possible. As Kenko expanded into a multi-outlet operation, manual processes for bookings, customer records and accounting became increasingly difficult to manage. Information was fragmented, errors were common and staff spent significant time resolving issues.
With support from the NTUC Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, managed by NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), Kenko digitised and integrated these processes onto a single platform, transforming both customer experience and day-to-day operations.
The impact was immediate. Appointment-related errors fell by up to 80 per cent while scheduling efficiency improved by about 50 per cent, as staff gained clearer visibility of therapist availability. Phone-line congestion eased as more customers shifted to digital booking channels, and back-end accuracy improved with fewer accounting errors.
The shift also reshaped frontline roles. Staff were trained to use digital tools such as customer relationship management systems, supporting career progression into roles such as senior service advisor, outlet supervisor and customer care lead. Employees who upskilled received a wage increase in recognition of their expanded competencies.
“Partnering e2i has given us better productivity outcomes and access to a stronger talent pipeline,” said Ms Kang Moi Sim, managing director of Kenko Wellness Spa, Kenko Holdings. “With quicker access to information, staff can make better decisions independently, which improves confidence, ownership and efficiency.”
BUILDING GROWTH MOMENTUM FOR THE FUTURE
Launched in 2022, the CTC Grant supports companies in carrying out transformation plans that strengthen business capabilities, innovation and productivity, while also investing in workforce development.
The grant funds up to 70 per cent of qualifying costs tied to a company’s transformation plan. These include investments in software and equipment, consultancy services, as well as in-house or external training linked to job redesign and new ways of working.
To be eligible, companies must commit to at least one outcome for workers, such as a wage increase, a skills allowance or a structured career development plan.
Throughout the process, e2i – together with unions and NTUC’s Industry Training and Transformation teams – partners with companies to co-create transformation plans, align training with redesigned roles and guide them through the grant application.
This collaborative approach ensures transformations deliver sustainable growth while giving workers clearer pathways to develop skills, advance their careers and take on higher-value roles.
SCALING OPERATIONS THROUGH TRIPARTITE COLLABORATION
For air freight warehouse operator Air Market Logistics, transformation was key to scaling in a competitive, fast-moving sector. Communication gaps, limited inventory visibility and manual processes were holding operations back.
With support from e2i, the CTC Grant and the Supply Chain Employees’ Union, the company implemented a digital warehouse management system that provides real-time data across inventory and resource planning. The upgrade has given Air Market Logistics the confidence to grow, with plans to expand its workforce and raise wages for a group of employees as roles evolve.
“With better data and clearer workflows, staff can focus on more meaningful work instead of chasing updates or doing manual checks,” said Mr Alvin Thiam, sales director at Air Market Logistics.
Setting up a CTC, he added, helped align transformation goals with workforce needs. “Having worker representation made it easier to communicate changes and align training to new roles,” he said.
WHEN MANPOWER PRESSURES DRIVE JOB REDESIGN
For security firm Cominco, the challenge was not just improving operational efficiency but rethinking how security work could be redesigned amid tight labour conditions and rising service demands.
With support from the CTC Grant, the company invested in cloud-based video surveillance with analytics, a visitor management system and autonomous patrolling robots as part of a broader effort to redesign how security services are delivered.
These technologies help maintain security coverage even when officers are on break, allowing teams to respond faster while reducing reliance on physical patrols. “These tools have helped strengthen coverage and improve response, especially in a manpower-tight environment,” said Cominco director Vignesha Naidu.
As operations became more technology-enabled, officers were trained to use video analytics and respond to intrusion alerts – expanding their capabilities in oversight and incident management. Across five sites, 41 officers received a wage increment as part of the company's commitments under the CTC Grant, in addition to Progressive Wage Model adjustments.
Across Kenko Wellness, Air Market Logistics and Cominco, one thing is clear: Transformation works best when business goals and workforce growth advance in step. With support from e2i through the CTC Grant, these companies have boosted productivity, strengthened capabilities and helped workers move into higher-value roles. More enterprises can take the same step – improving how they operate while developing talent for the long term.
Find out how the NTUC Company Training Committee Grant can support your company’s transformation and help your workforce grow with it.