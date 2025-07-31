Charting a path for skills-first learning in a changing economy

The event highlighted SIT’s applied learning model – built around real-world projects, industry collaboration and modular pathways – as one approach that supports Singapore’s efforts in preparing its workforce for change. “We’re building a system where people can pick up what they need, when they need it – and immediately apply it at work,” said Professor Chua Kee Chaing, president of SIT, in a fireside chat with Emeritus Professor Martin Betts, HEDx’s CEO.

TRAINING FOR REAL-WORLD OUTCOMES

Established in 2009 to offer applied degree pathways for polytechnic graduates, SIT became an autonomous university in 2014. Since then, it has developed programmes grounded in work-integrated learning and strong ties with industry.

Today, the university is moving towards a modular approach rooted in competency-based education (CBE), where learners are assessed based on what they can do, with less emphasis on time spent in the classroom. The aim is to develop skills that reflect shifting industry demands.

Short, targeted modules known as micro-credentials form the building blocks of SIT’s stackable programmes for adult learners. These certify specific competencies and can be accumulated over time towards full qualifications. “It’s about training for tasks that are needed in the workplace, rather than just covering broad academic content,” said Prof Chua.

He noted that businesses move quickly and expect graduates to contribute from day one. “Because enterprises can’t afford to spend a year getting someone job-ready, we want SIT graduates to hit the ground running,” he said. “Our extended internships help – one in two now receives a job offer during their attachment.”

SIT’s CBE programmes – including the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Infrastructure and Systems Engineering – feature hands-on assessments tied to workplace tasks. This approach is central to the university’s strategy for closing the global skills gap.

Ms Palmer, co-author of The Expertise Economy, cited an example of the disconnect between technological change and workforce readiness. Speaking at ALC, she noted: “While 70 per cent of companies are investing in artificial intelligence (AI), only 20 per cent of workers feel prepared [to use this technology].”

She also pointed to the flood of credentials in the global market. “There are over 1.1 million credentials available worldwide, but only 12 per cent lead to significant wage gains. Employers are increasingly seeking credentials that carry real value,” she said, adding that today’s in-demand skills include AI literacy, process optimisation and large language model development.

HOW SIT IS BUILDING A UNIVERSITY FOR INDUSTRY