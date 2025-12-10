From cheques to clicks: How HRnetGroup made the shift to e-payments

For HRnetGroup, which processes thousands of Singapore-based payroll transactions through its digital banking platform, e-payments have streamlined operations. The company previously relied on corporate cheques to pay many of its contractors, but now uses GIRO to manage bulk payments. “It’s more efficient for recurring payments – we only need to set it up once,” said Ms Kang. “PayNow is reserved for urgent cases or situations that would once have required a cash cheque.”

She recalled an event where the caterer requested cash on delivery. “In the past, we had to issue a cash cheque, photocopy the recipient’s identity card and track when the cheque cleared. Now, everything is digitally recorded.”

The transparency of e-payments has also improved administration and enhanced financial oversight. “With digital payments, you can track the company’s cash flow on your smartphone,” said Ms Kang. “There’s no need to check in with your accountant – every transaction is recorded in real time and easily traceable.”

THRIVING IN THE ERA OF E-PAYMENTS

For HRnetGroup, e-payments have enhanced both customer offerings and internal operations. In 2022, the company acquired a majority stake in local fintech start-up Octomate, whose name also refers to its blockchain-powered, cloud-based workforce management software. The platform features an instant payment feature that connects directly to banks via the FAST application programming interface.

Now integrated with HRnetGroup’s Ease HR app, Octomate automates contractor salary and expense payments once timesheets are approved. “Octomate allows us to pay salaries and reimburse expenses on demand,” said Ms Kang. “It’s a differentiator that has seen strong uptake among our customers.”

Digitalisation has also improved HRnetGroup’s bookkeeping across the firm’s shared service centres in cities such as Kuala Lumpur and Taipei, while supporting its Singapore operations seamlessly.

Ms Kang noted that digital payments are now embedded in the daily processes of forward-looking businesses: “As a company, when you know exactly where you stand with your cash flow, it gives you the confidence to plan ahead. Adopting digital payments isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about staying relevant and building stronger connections for the future.”

Visit The Association of Banks in Singapore’s website or speak to your bank representative to find out more about e-payment solutions, including the newly launched electronic deferred payment solutions.