This Chinese New Year, don’t make it easy for scammers to prosper

Q: Since this incident, what steps have you taken to stay safe from scammers?



Ms Lee: I have downloaded ScamShield on my phone and reduced the transfer limits on my Internet banking. I also make it a point to use my credit card exclusively for online payments and avoid any transactions that require me to log into my bank account.



DBS’ stay-safe tip: Secure the devices you use for online transactions. Remember to stay vigilant, especially as you shop online for goodies, clothes and other items in the lead-up to Chinese New Year. Scammers may exploit the festive atmosphere by posing as sellers posting fake advertisements with deals that seem too good to be true or reaching out as buyers to trick you. They might send links or QR codes leading to phishing sites or get you to download malicious apps designed to steal your banking credentials.

To protect yourself, use payment controls on your banking app to manage your cards, such as setting spending limits, temporarily blocking your card or restricting usage for specific transactions. Switch on transaction notification alerts to keep track of all activities on your accounts in real time. Never share your digibank user ID, PIN or one-time password with anyone, and avoid entering them on unverified websites. If in doubt, verify any requests through your bank’s official hotline, website or app. Additionally, ensure that your devices’ operating system, antivirus software and antispyware are set to perform daily automatic updates.



Q: From your experience, what advice would you share with others?



Ms Lee: Avoid conducting transactions in a rush. Scammers often rely on pressure tactics to distract you, so take your time and stay focused when making any payments or financial decisions.



DBS’ stay-safe tip: When carrying out e-commerce payments or banking transactions using your digital token, always pause to carefully read the authentication message first before proceeding.



While the festive period can be hectic with shopping and other errands, avoid multitasking when carrying out online transactions. Remember, if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.



Learn more about how to protect yourself online with DBS.



*Name changed for privacy reasons.