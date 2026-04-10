Digital Realty deepens Singapore investment as AI enters next phase

For many companies, the next phase of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer about building models, but putting them to work in real-world settings. This phase, known as inference, involves processing real-time data and generating responses for users.

Unlike training, which can often take place in lower-cost locations further from end users, inference typically requires systems to be closer to users and network hubs to minimise delays.

To meet this need, Digital Realty plans to invest more than S$4.3 billion in new data centre developments in Singapore, bringing its total potential investment to nearly S$7 billion. The company has almost doubled its local headcount over the past three years and aims to grow its workforce to 400 by 2030.

“This shift is creating new demands on digital infrastructure, particularly around connectivity, latency and data governance,” said Ms Serene Nah, managing director and head of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty, who was recently recognised in Data Centre Magazine’s 2026 Top 100 Women in Data Centres.

SINGAPORE EMERGING AS A LEADING AI HUB

Singapore is well placed to support companies running AI at scale, Ms Nah said, citing its connectivity and regulatory environment. “Data sovereignty is a real driver, especially for regulated sectors, and it shapes where certain workloads need to sit,” she said. “High-value, latency-sensitive inference needs to be located in trusted hubs like Singapore.”

The policy landscape is also evolving alongside industry needs. In January, Singapore introduced its Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI, providing guidance on the responsible use of enterprise agentic AI.

Digital Realty, which serves more than 5,500 customers globally, sees Singapore as a key base for its Asia Pacific operations. “We take an ‘in-country, for-country’ approach,” Ms Nah said. “Nearly 90 per cent of our Singapore team are local, and we want to continue investing in building capabilities for the long term.”

The company is also investing in workforce development through programmes such as the Institute of Technical Education’s Work-Study Diploma and partnerships with institutions including the National University of Singapore. Earlier this year, it hosted a Digital AI Open House for students from NUS’ Tembusu College.

Its local operations continue to expand. Digital Realty opened its APAC office at IOI Central in July last year and plans further growth, alongside capabilities such as its Global Command Center, a 24/7 monitoring and response hub.

Beyond its core business, the company supports community initiatives through partnerships with non-profits such as Willing Hearts, Food from the Heart and the Singapore Children’s Society.