Discover the heart of Singapore: Quincy House is where comfort meets connection

Far East Hospitality’s latest offering, Quincy House Singapore, isn’t just a serviced residence – it’s an invitation to experience the city in an authentic manner. Designed for the discerning traveller or expatriate family, this upscale accommodation blends comfort, convenience and community in one of Singapore’s most vibrant areas.

Holland Village, a century-old enclave recognised as an “identity node” in Singapore, is a fascinating mix of old-world charm and modern dynamism. It’s where creative minds, tech entrepreneurs and a cosmopolitan crowd converge, creating an electric atmosphere that’s both lively and laid-back.

Whether you’re in town for business or settling in as an expat, Quincy House puts you right in the middle of this eclectic district. Here, you’re more than just a visitor – you’re part of a neighbourhood that’s always buzzing with life.

AN ENVIABLE LOCATION

With its prime position near Singapore’s innovation hub, Quincy House is an ideal location for business travellers, offering easy access to key business districts like one-north, Buona Vista and Singapore Science Park. But life here isn’t all about work; Holland Village is a treasure trove of dining, shopping and nightlife. From indie boutiques to gastronomic treats, the area offers a delightful mix of old and new to explore.