Driving workplace change with AI capabilities and human skills

TURNING LEARNING INTO WORKPLACE IMPROVEMENTS

The training has helped SAESL employees take greater ownership of change, said Ms Chew. Staff are becoming more confident in identifying ways to strengthen processes, experimenting with new ideas and using digital tools to solve operational challenges. This shift in mindset is helping to build a culture of continuous improvement across the organisation.

“Through design thinking, our staff are approaching challenges from a user perspective and exploring solutions that improve both efficiency and employee experience,” she said. “AI and automation tools have also enabled teams to streamline administrative tasks and make better use of data, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities.”

One example is the redesign of SAESL’s workflow for course confirmation and attendance tracking. By applying design thinking principles and using Power Automate, employees reduced repetitive tasks, improved accuracy and created a more efficient system. “Their training has translated directly into business impact, saving time and boosting productivity,” said Ms Chew.

PREPARING PEOPLE FOR WHAT COMES NEXT

Looking ahead, SAESL plans to continue investing in workforce training and capability development, with a stronger focus on Industry 4.0 skills such as AI literacy, digital automation, design thinking and problem-solving.

“We want to continue enabling our employees to identify operational issues, challenge conventional ways of working and develop practical, user-centric solutions,” said Ms Chew.

The company also plans to expand AI-related training and create more opportunities for employees to apply their learning through real-world projects. It has launched askHR and plans to introduce askPlanning and askProcurement later. These AI-powered tools are designed to make information easier to find.

SAESL is also introducing an AI-enabled skills transformation initiative to help identify the skills and competencies required for each role, creating more personalised learning pathways for employees.

Beyond technical training, SAESL aims to nurture human competencies such as leadership, creativity, communication, collaboration and resilience. These qualities, Ms Chew said, will be essential as the company continues to strengthen innovation and competitiveness in the fast-evolving aerospace MRO sector.

“By combining advanced technologies with human ingenuity, we are shaping a future where our people and our business can thrive together,” she said. “Our priority is to continue building a workforce that is digitally confident, adaptable and resilient.”

Strong partnerships with training providers will remain an important part of SAESL’s capability-building efforts, added Ms Chew. “As new technologies and business requirements emerge, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with NTUC LearningHub to equip our employees with Industry 4.0 competencies and skills that support our long-term growth and competitiveness.”

Discover how NTUC LearningHub’s training programmes can support workforce transformation and future-ready skills development.