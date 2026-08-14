Finding the human edge as AI reshapes work

Across sectors as diverse as finance, marketing, engineering and healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) tools are becoming part of everyday work. For professionals considering their next step, that raises practical questions: What skills will matter in the years ahead and what will set them apart as technology changes how work is done?

A report by human resources services firm ADP found that only 18 per cent of workers in Asia Pacific felt confident about their job security amid changes brought about by AI. The report pointed to upskilling as one way for workers to stay relevant and build confidence at work.

For those considering postgraduate study, the question is no longer just about qualifications. It is also about how further learning can help them use new tools while applying creativity, ethics and domain expertise in a changing workplace.