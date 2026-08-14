Finding the human edge as AI reshapes work
The NUS Postgraduate Fair offers prospective students a closer look at how further study can deepen expertise, strengthen critical thinking and prepare them for a changing workplace.
Across sectors as diverse as finance, marketing, engineering and healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) tools are becoming part of everyday work. For professionals considering their next step, that raises practical questions: What skills will matter in the years ahead and what will set them apart as technology changes how work is done?
A report by human resources services firm ADP found that only 18 per cent of workers in Asia Pacific felt confident about their job security amid changes brought about by AI. The report pointed to upskilling as one way for workers to stay relevant and build confidence at work.
For those considering postgraduate study, the question is no longer just about qualifications. It is also about how further learning can help them use new tools while applying creativity, ethics and domain expertise in a changing workplace.
Mr Mikhyle Mat Nooh, a PhD student in Built Environment at the National University of Singapore (NUS), is already working through those questions in his doctoral work. He uses AI to test ideas, clarify concepts and draw links across research papers, without letting it do the thinking for him.
“NUS has prepared us well by weaving AI directly into how we learn, not as an add-on, but integrated into lessons and used as a supplement to deepen our understanding,” he said.
MAKING SENSE OF POSTGRADUATE OPTIONS
As AI becomes more embedded in workplaces, postgraduate education is increasingly expected to equip students with the skills to use it effectively.
“Employers today need graduates who know how to work alongside AI and orchestrate solutions that solve challenges in their organisations or sectors,” said Associate Professor Chai Kah Hin, dean of the School of Continuing and Lifelong Education.
He added that NUS programmes give students hands-on experience applying AI in ways that are relevant to their fields.
The NUS Postgraduate Fair on Sep 26 offers prospective students an opportunity to explore these programmes and how they could support their career goals.
The fair will open the NUS Lifelong Learning Festival – themed Human in the Age of AI – and bring together more than 200 programmes and courses, including coursework and research master’s degrees, as well as PhD programmes.
Visitors can meet representatives from 12 schools and faculties, and compare study routes and flexible learning pathways. Masterclasses and information sessions will also offer a preview of teaching approaches and subject areas.
LEARNING FOR AN AI-DRIVEN WORKPLACE
Mr Loke Jia Jin said postgraduate study has changed not just how he uses generative AI, but how he thinks about it. A part-time student in the Master of Technology in Enterprise Business Analytics programme, he turns to such tools to break down technical content and debug coding errors, while also learning to verify AI-generated output and understand its limits.
“It means I learn faster and retain more, because I am not stuck for long periods when I hit a wall,” he said.
For Mr Niladri Saha Saccha, a PhD student in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, AI has helped him manage technical, data-heavy coursework.
In one course, Semiconductor Fundamentals, he used AI-assisted coding to organise a large dataset, automate repetitive calculations and flag inconsistencies. Elsewhere in his research, AI helped him screen large volumes of scientific literature for recurring keywords, key publications and common research themes, giving him more time to evaluate relevant papers in depth.
Assoc Prof Chai said NUS’ structured learning and academic rigour help students build AI fluency alongside the capabilities, ethics and critical thinking needed to apply AI to complex, cross-disciplinary problems.
“That combination of technical mastery paired with human judgment is what will define effective professionals going forward,” he said.
The NUS Postgraduate Fair takes place on Sep 26. Prospective students can attend in person or virtually.