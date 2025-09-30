Flu-proof your plans – big or small

As influenza viruses constantly evolve, the flu vaccine should be taken once a year. “The vaccine is updated every six months to provide protection against the most prevalent strains,” explained Dr Fang.

Vaccination forms part of a broader health plan, alongside healthy lifestyle choices and regular screenings. “Many patients I manage choose to pair their flu vaccinations with their annual health screening visits,” he said.

To support immune health, Dr Fang recommends getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep a night, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake and avoiding smoking.

It is good practice to clean high-touch surfaces like phones and keyboards, and to avoid touching your face. “If you’re unwell, be socially responsible – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing,” he advised. “Stay home from work or school to reduce the risk of infecting others.”

These basic health and hygiene practices can help ensure the flu does not derail plans or important occasions.

Dr Fang recounts how two of his patients caught the flu during an overseas trip. “Their five-day sightseeing trip turned into four days of room service and resting in bed, and one day travelling to the airport,” he said. “Since then, the couple have made flu vaccination part of their yearly routine – a simple step that gives them peace of mind before travelling.”

Don’t let the flu ruin your plans. Speak to your doctor about how to stay protected.