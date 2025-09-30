Flu-proof your plans – big or small
The flu is more than an inconvenience – it can disrupt school, work and family life. Here’s how to protect yourself and those around you.
Two days before her wedding, a bride-to-be came down with the flu, also known as influenza. The illness hit hard, worsened by stress and lack of rest in the lead-up to the big day. Dr Andrew Fang, medical director of General Health Services at Doctor Anywhere, recalls how it threw her plans off course. “She was desperate to recover quickly so that she could look great for her big day and fully enjoy the celebrations,” he said.
Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a group of viruses. Symptoms can range from a cough, sore throat, runny nose and fever to body aches, fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea. Children may also experience diarrhoea and vomiting. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing or talking, and can also be picked up from contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs and utensils.
WHO IS MOST VULNERABLE TO THE FLU?
Singapore’s tropical climate means residents are at risk of the flu year-round, said Dr Fang. “That said, we do observe two peaks in activity – from April to July and from November to January. During these periods, factors including increased holiday travel and social gatherings may raise the likelihood of exposure.”
Healthy adults usually recover in five to seven days, though symptoms can linger for up to two weeks. Dr Fang advises children to rest at home until symptoms are gone, and wait another day or two before resuming physical activity. “Severe flu episodes can lead to hospitalisation and disrupt a child’s life,” said Dr Fang.
Even healthy children and adults may face complications, including bronchitis, sinusitis and ear infections, as well as pneumonia, myocarditis (heart inflammation) and encephalitis (brain inflammation). Flu infections can also trigger asthma attacks in people with the condition.
Wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and avoiding close contact with unwell people can help reduce transmission. Still, Dr Fang noted that flu vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infection and complications.
The National Adult Immunisation Schedule and the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule recommend flu vaccination for all, with particular emphasis on groups at higher risk of complications. These include children under five, seniors aged 65 and above, patients with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease, pregnant women and those undergoing immune-suppressing treatment like steroid or radiation therapy.
STAY AHEAD OF THE FLU
As influenza viruses constantly evolve, the flu vaccine should be taken once a year. “The vaccine is updated every six months to provide protection against the most prevalent strains,” explained Dr Fang.
Vaccination forms part of a broader health plan, alongside healthy lifestyle choices and regular screenings. “Many patients I manage choose to pair their flu vaccinations with their annual health screening visits,” he said.
To support immune health, Dr Fang recommends getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep a night, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake and avoiding smoking.
It is good practice to clean high-touch surfaces like phones and keyboards, and to avoid touching your face. “If you’re unwell, be socially responsible – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing,” he advised. “Stay home from work or school to reduce the risk of infecting others.”
These basic health and hygiene practices can help ensure the flu does not derail plans or important occasions.
Dr Fang recounts how two of his patients caught the flu during an overseas trip. “Their five-day sightseeing trip turned into four days of room service and resting in bed, and one day travelling to the airport,” he said. “Since then, the couple have made flu vaccination part of their yearly routine – a simple step that gives them peace of mind before travelling.”
Don’t let the flu ruin your plans. Speak to your doctor about how to stay protected.