Forging a safer, smarter tomorrow with groundbreaking technological innovations
ST Engineering’s solutions are revolutionising healthcare, security and video intelligence to shape a brighter future for all.
In an era marked by technological advancements, groundbreaking innovations such as generative AI, cloud-based technologies, cybersecurity, 5G and smart cities are reshaping the world as we know it. In fact, they are already making a tangible impact.
One prime example is the Virtual Remote Assistant currently being tested at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Designed for nurses, the voice-enabled headset integrates multiple functions like video calls, note-taking and automated voice commands into a unified platform. Nurses can record voice notes, which are then transcribed into reports by generative AI, liberating their time for dedicated patient care.
The tool also gives doctors a first-person perspective of what nurses are observing about patients. This enables doctors to recommend treatments without being physically present.
The Virtual Remote Assistant was among the many solutions showcased at the recent InnoTech Conference 2023, an innovation and technology forum organised and hosted by ST Engineering. Attended by almost 2,000 participants, including industry leaders, the event served as a platform to explore how these technological marvels are transforming businesses, solving real-world problems and redefining how we live and work.
Mr Low Jin Phang, president of Digital Systems at ST Engineering, said that the company is committed to delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions to customers, leveraging the latest technologies.
“We take a measured and balanced approach, considering both the upsides and downsides to each disruptive innovation to create applications that are smart, secure and sustainable, and that drive tangible business outcomes and values for our customers,” he said.
AUTOMATING HEALTHCARE AND SAFETY PROCESSES FOR GREATER EFFICIENCY
Highlighting ST Engineering’s impactful contributions to public safety and security, Mr Low shared that the company successfully trialled unmanned, low-latency ground vehicles for security patrols leveraging 5G and advanced connectivity solutions. In addition, it introduced AI-powered natural language processing in Singlish, Chinese and Malay within the emergency response systems used by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
Thanks to AI’s real-time transcription capabilities, automated form filling and the consolidation of multiple calls for the same incident, SCDF call centre handlers have experienced a 50 per cent reduction in workload.
Furthermore, ST Engineering’s Hospital Operations Centre (HOC) solution incorporates automation and digital tools to optimise patient capacity and staff productivity.
“The HOC serves as the ‘brain’ to both Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). It provides enhanced situation awareness, flow management and resource optimisation to reduce patient wait time as well as improve operations and logistics efficiency. During the COVID-19 outbreak, TTSH and NCID handled the surge in patients by leveraging HOC’s real-time information and insights for improved decision making and resource management,” shared Mr Low.
ACCELERATING SEARCHES WITH VIDEO INTELLIGENCE
From a Virtual Remote Assistant to help nurses to an AI-powered video analytics solution, here are some of the innovations demonstrated at InnoTech Conference 2023. Video: Mediacorp
AGIL Vision is ST Engineering’s video intelligence platform that is powered by generative AI to process vast amounts of video data. Users can search for objects, movements and behaviours using language-based descriptions – such as “man carrying a black bag with a Nike logo” – without composing complex coding-based queries.
According to Dr Peh Chin Hwee, deputy group chief engineering officer, senior vice president and head of Video Analytics at ST Engineering’s Group Engineering Centre, integrating generative AI into AGIL Vision makes general object searches faster and more intuitive.
“Generative AI has enabled a holistic video analytics solution on a scale never seen before,” explained Dr Peh. “Unlike earlier video analytics models that required laborious training for every object and action detector, generative AI offers a plug-and-play solution.”
By eliminating the need for extensive data collection and annotation to train models, ST Engineering’s video analytics products become accessible to more users. Said Dr Peh: “In areas of public safety and security, this significantly reduces the time required to be aware of security threats and the response time.”
AGIL Vision’s applications extend beyond security. It can be deployed at construction sites to identify workers without helmets, locate lost children in crowded shopping malls and monitor the safety of vulnerable elderly at home.
Furthermore, AGIL Vision does not rely on cloud computing to process data, enhancing data privacy. This also minimises network bandwidth costs and latency and ensures continued functionality even with limited Internet connectivity.
“With data storage, flow and processing occurring locally, the risks associated with external hacks or data breaches during transmission to and from cloud servers are removed,” noted Dr Peh. “User data remains within their environment, boosting security.”
