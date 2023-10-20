Forging a safer, smarter tomorrow with groundbreaking technological innovations

In an era marked by technological advancements, groundbreaking innovations such as generative AI, cloud-based technologies, cybersecurity, 5G and smart cities are reshaping the world as we know it. In fact, they are already making a tangible impact.

One prime example is the Virtual Remote Assistant currently being tested at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Designed for nurses, the voice-enabled headset integrates multiple functions like video calls, note-taking and automated voice commands into a unified platform. Nurses can record voice notes, which are then transcribed into reports by generative AI, liberating their time for dedicated patient care.

The tool also gives doctors a first-person perspective of what nurses are observing about patients. This enables doctors to recommend treatments without being physically present.

The Virtual Remote Assistant was among the many solutions showcased at the recent InnoTech Conference 2023, an innovation and technology forum organised and hosted by ST Engineering. Attended by almost 2,000 participants, including industry leaders, the event served as a platform to explore how these technological marvels are transforming businesses, solving real-world problems and redefining how we live and work.

Mr Low Jin Phang, president of Digital Systems at ST Engineering, said that the company is committed to delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions to customers, leveraging the latest technologies.

“We take a measured and balanced approach, considering both the upsides and downsides to each disruptive innovation to create applications that are smart, secure and sustainable, and that drive tangible business outcomes and values for our customers,” he said.

AUTOMATING HEALTHCARE AND SAFETY PROCESSES FOR GREATER EFFICIENCY