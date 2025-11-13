Going for gold: Building a resilient portfolio in uncertain times

Physical gold – such as bars and coins – offers tangible ownership, and is recognised and valued globally. However, it requires secure storage and insurance. UOB is currently the only bank in Singapore that offers physical gold investments to retail customers. These can be purchased at the gold counter at its main branch, or bought online and collected from the same counter within five working days.



Investors who prefer not to handle physical gold may consider gold certificates. These are typically sold in kilobars and can be exchanged for cash or physical bullion. As certificates are backed by the issuing financial institution, investors should consider the issuer’s credibility.

For experienced investors seeking more direct market exposure, the Loco London gold market (code: XAU) offers a globally recognised and highly liquid option. Unlike certificates, XAU holdings are not tied to any one institution, providing an alternative that emphasises transparency and independence. At UOB, XAU trading is available for clients with the financial capacity and market expertise to manage larger trades – with a minimum purchase equivalent to US$25,000.

Other instruments include gold ETFs, which track the price of gold and are traded on stock exchanges via brokerage accounts. These are typically low-cost and liquid, though they may not always mirror spot gold prices precisely. Structured products linked to gold prices or ETFs are also available. “Structured products may offer enhanced yield through coupon payouts or performance-based returns, making them a balanced solution that combines peace of mind with growth opportunity,” Mr Chia said.

A STRATEGIC ASSET FOR UNCERTAIN TIMES

While gold may not generate income in the way that bonds or dividend-paying stocks do, it plays a valuable role in a long-term investment strategy – especially during periods of market volatility, inflation or geopolitical tension.

“As investors continue to navigate an uncertain global landscape, gold remains a relevant and resilient asset for those seeking to strengthen their portfolios with a stable and time-tested store of value,” said Mr Chia.

