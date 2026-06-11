Health screening in Singapore: A more proactive approach to preventive care

At 17, Mr Mehdi Elaichouni was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the intestinal tract. While treatment helped manage acute flare-ups, he felt his care focused mainly on symptoms.

“There was no support for lifestyle change, no nutrition guidance, no psychological help and no one looking at the bigger picture of my health,” he said. “There were periods I felt fine while my markers told a different story, and the opposite was also true.”

Over time, Mr Elaichouni began experimenting with different ways to manage his health. Martial arts, which he trained and competed in, became an important outlet for both physical and mental well-being. Combined with years of medical treatment, biomarker tracking and lifestyle adjustments, the condition eventually went into remission.

That experience later led him to start Protocol, a preventive health company that brings together testing, medical consultations and ongoing health support. Fully licensed by the Singapore Medical Council and regulated by the Ministry of Health and Health Sciences Authority, the company aims to help patients move beyond one-off screenings towards more sustained preventive care.

“It is the system I wish I had when I was younger,” said Mr Elaichouni, who is also the company’s CEO.