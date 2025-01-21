The high cost of easy cash

Efforts to combat money muling are paramount as money mules are often linked to larger criminal networks. These include transnational scam syndicates and organised crime groups involved in money laundering, terrorism financing, drugs or human trafficking.



“By actively working to prevent money muling, banks can collectively create a more secure and trustworthy banking environment for customers while contributing to the disruption of organised crime,” said Mr Huang.



In September 2023, DBS launched Singapore’s first Anti-Mule Team. This team of investigative specialists bolsters the bank’s existing anti-scam efforts, which include the Anti-Scam Team set up in 2019 and DBS staff stationed at SPF’s Anti-Scam Centre to support real-time scam interventions.



DBS’ approach to scams and illegal transactions focuses on pre-emptively identifying money mules and removing these malicious actors from the banking ecosystem before they strike, while also supporting SPF in joint operations and facilitating the recovery of funds. These efforts align with DBS’ commitment to protecting customers from scams by reducing the availability of money mule accounts and disrupting criminal syndicates through the freezing of suspected illicit proceeds.

To date, DBS has conducted more than three joint operations with SPF, seizing over S$8.5 million from compromised retail and corporate accounts. These efforts underscore the robust public-private partnership between the Government and banks.



Recognising the need to generate awareness among younger audiences, DBS launched a series of TikTok videos last year about the dangers of becoming a money mule, with each video garnering over 70,000 views.



This public education initiative comes amid a concerning trend of scam syndicates using social media and messaging platforms to recruit youths with the promise of quick cash. Rates are openly advertised, with some posts on platforms like Telegram offering as much as S$7,000 for an individual’s Singpass credentials, which can then be used to open bank accounts for laundering criminal proceeds.



DBS urges customers to refuse any requests to use their bank accounts or facilitate transactions for others. Participating in such activities carries legal and criminal repercussions, as individuals may be held accountable if these transactions are linked to criminal activity.



“Be wary of any job offers that sound too good to be true, and remember that banks will never ask for your banking or Singpass details over the phone or via text message,” advised Mr Huang.



For tips on avoiding scams or unwittingly becoming a money mule, visit the DBS Bank Safely Hub.