How the Aventis flagship part-time MBA is shaping tomorrow’s business leaders

After earning degrees in language and education, trade publishing professional Melvin Chew realised that his business skills weren’t quite where he wanted them to be, and this was affecting his confidence at work.

To bridge this gap, he enrolled in 2022 at Aventis Graduate School to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) awarded by the University of Roehampton, London.

Ranked as Singapore’s top part-time MBA by the Singapore Business Review MBA Survey 2023, the programme is designed for busy professionals who want to advance their careers without compromising on personal or professional commitments. Students can earn their MBA in just 10 months by completing seven coursework modules and one consultancy project.

“The Roehampton MBA programme has accelerated my aspirations significantly. The skills I gained, like leveraging data insights and making trend-based decisions, have been directly relevant to my work,” shared Mr Chew, who took on the role of regional sales director for Asia with DN Media Group in 2024, the same year he graduated.

According to Aventis’ Graduate Survey 2024, over 70 per cent of its MBA graduates received a promotion or pay increment within six months of graduation. Over its 18 years in Singapore, Aventis has welcomed over 60,000 learners across Asia, including more than 38 intakes of the Roehampton MBA programme.

DELIVERING FLEXIBLE, HIGH-IMPACT LEARNING FOR PROFESSIONALS