How companies are building a future-ready talent pool

When organisations talk about transformation, the conversation often centres on strategy, technology and systems. However, sustainable change depends on something more fundamental: whether people have the capability, confidence and support to adopt new ways of working.

For Ms Mona Soh, head of Parkway College at IHH Healthcare Singapore, workplace learning is not just a support function but a strategic lever. The 53-year-old said her enrolment in the WSQ Graduate Diploma in Workplace Learning (GDWPL) in September last year was part of IHH Singapore’s broader capability-building efforts, equipping her to take a more structured, evidence-based approach to workforce development and organisational resilience.

Beyond frameworks and methodologies, the programme also brings together professionals from different sectors, creating a learning environment where ideas and perspectives are exchanged.

“Learning alongside peers from different industries challenged my assumptions and helped me approach change with greater curiosity and adaptability,” Ms Soh said.

That spirit of openness and cross-sector interaction also shaped the experience of Ms Serena Lee, who heads health, safety, security and environment as well as technical development at energy storage and logistics firm Advario Asia Pacific. Ms Lee, 44, completed the programme in March 2025.

Both said the WSQ GDWPL, offered by the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore (IAL), helped them strengthen organisational capabilities, support transformation efforts and prepare for the future of work.

APPLYING LEARNING TO REAL-WORLD CHALLENGES

Launched in 2024, the WSQ GDWPL is designed to equip participants with critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, enabling them to identify organisational needs and develop customised learning strategies.