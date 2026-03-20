How Ecovacs’ home robots help the unsung heroes in every family
From cleaning floors to windows, its products are designed to take some of the daily load off caregivers.
It is a scenario many Singaporeans know well. You get home from work, do a quick sweep, sort the laundry and tackle the rest of the day’s chores – and in the blink of an eye, it is almost bedtime. These routine tasks may seem small, but they add up quickly.
The pressure is even greater for those in the sandwich generation, who juggle work while caring for children and ageing parents. Because of persistent gender norms, much of this burden still falls on women. A 2021 Ipsos study found that 51 per cent of women in Singapore felt stressed by household and caregiving responsibilities, while nearly half said they did not have enough time to look after their own well-being.
Recognising this reality, Ecovacs has launched a new global brand campaign, Created for Ease, with a special shout-out to the unsung heroes of Singapore and across the Asia Pacific. Its home service robots are built to help users spend less time on cleaning chores and more time for themselves.
TECHNOLOGY WITH A HUMAN TOUCH
The idea behind the campaign is simple: People who spend much of their lives caring for others need support, too. Ecovacs’ robotic appliances are designed to take on some of the load, freeing up time and energy for self-care.
Its range covers different parts of the home, from Deebot vacuum-and-mop models to Winbot window cleaners. A new arrival is the Deebot T90 Pro Omni, which features the Ozmo Roller 3.0 self-washing system with a 27cm mop, along with PowerBoost charging technology to keep it running. The Omni station combines pressurised hot water, an auto-empty dustbin and a redesigned wastewater tank for hands-free maintenance.
Other upgrades to the robot vacuum make cleaning easier and more effective. These include suction power of up to 30,000Pa, TruEdge 3.0 technology for tight corners, a ZeroTangle 4.0 brush and a four-wheel-drive climbing system that helps it get over small steps.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is also built in through Agent Yiko, a smart assistant that can map the home, identify obstacles and analyse user habits to create a more personalised floor cleaning plan.
Window cleaning is another physically demanding chore – and in high-rise homes, a potentially hazardous one. The Winbot range automates the job by attaching to the glass and moving across the surface for a streak-free finish.
While these features may sound impressive, what matters more is how they perform in everyday life. Ecovacs’ robots do more than clean. They help cut down the work of keeping a home in order by taking care of routine tasks with little effort from the user.
SUPPORTING SINGAPORE’S CAREGIVER COMMUNITY
Working professionals and the sandwich generation are not the only groups who may benefit from Ecovacs’ products. Caregivers of people with disabilities also face the physical and mental demands of care, often while managing household responsibilities.
Caregiver Yvette Wang said caring for a child with special needs “requires lots of time and patience” and that finding time for herself can be challenging. “With the Deebot robotic vacuum, I now have one less thing to manage,” she said.
Ecovacs also invited Ms Wang’s son, an artist known online as @eli_lailai, to design exclusive merchandise for the campaign. This partnership was made possible by I’mable Collective, an initiative by SG Enable that empowers persons with disabilities through training and employment in the creative sector.
LESS CLEANING, MORE LIVING
Founded in 2006, Ecovacs has grown into China’s largest floor cleaning company with revenue of more than US$2.3 billion (S$2.95 billion). It invests in research and development, backed by a vertically integrated supply chain and technologies spanning batteries, AI, motors and more. Today, its products are used in more than 38 million households in nearly 180 markets worldwide.
The new campaign rolls out in Singapore and other markets including Australia, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Ecovacs plans to work with partners in these countries to support caregivers and others across the Asia Pacific juggling daily household demands.
Discover how Ecovacs’ home service robots can make life easier. Visit the website to explore the full range.