How Ecovacs’ home robots help the unsung heroes in every family

It is a scenario many Singaporeans know well. You get home from work, do a quick sweep, sort the laundry and tackle the rest of the day’s chores – and in the blink of an eye, it is almost bedtime. These routine tasks may seem small, but they add up quickly.

The pressure is even greater for those in the sandwich generation, who juggle work while caring for children and ageing parents. Because of persistent gender norms, much of this burden still falls on women. A 2021 Ipsos study found that 51 per cent of women in Singapore felt stressed by household and caregiving responsibilities, while nearly half said they did not have enough time to look after their own well-being.

Recognising this reality, Ecovacs has launched a new global brand campaign, Created for Ease, with a special shout-out to the unsung heroes of Singapore and across the Asia Pacific. Its home service robots are built to help users spend less time on cleaning chores and more time for themselves.

TECHNOLOGY WITH A HUMAN TOUCH

The idea behind the campaign is simple: People who spend much of their lives caring for others need support, too. Ecovacs’ robotic appliances are designed to take on some of the load, freeing up time and energy for self-care.

Its range covers different parts of the home, from Deebot vacuum-and-mop models to Winbot window cleaners. A new arrival is the Deebot T90 Pro Omni, which features the Ozmo Roller 3.0 self-washing system with a 27cm mop, along with PowerBoost charging technology to keep it running. The Omni station combines pressurised hot water, an auto-empty dustbin and a redesigned wastewater tank for hands-free maintenance.