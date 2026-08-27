How low-dose computed tomography and AI are changing lung cancer screening

Mention lung cancer and many people think of long-term heavy smoking. While smoking remains the leading risk factor, researchers have identified a concerning rise in cases among people who have never smoked, particularly older Asian women with a family history of the disease.

In Singapore, about half of all lung cancer patients have never smoked, according to a National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) study. Women are disproportionately affected. Another local study also found rising rates of early-onset cases among women and an increasing incidence among female never-smokers, especially those aged 65 and above.

As the profile of lung cancer patients evolves, doctors are looking beyond smoking when assessing risk. New screening technologies, including low-dose computed tomography (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered imaging tools, are also improving early detection, helping doctors identify cancers when they are most treatable.

NOT JUST A SMOKER’S DISEASE

Data from the Singapore Cancer Registry shows that lung cancer is the third most common cancer among both men (13.2 per cent) and women (8.1 per cent). Yet more than two-thirds of cases are still diagnosed at an advanced stage.

One reason is that early-stage lung cancer often causes no symptoms. Many people are unaware they have the disease until they develop persistent chest pain, shortness of breath or start coughing up blood. By then, the cancer may have progressed to Stage 3 or 4, when survival rates are significantly lower.

“Very early lung cancers, detected and operated on before the tumour has spread or when it has only minimally invaded the surrounding lung tissue, have an almost 100 per cent five-year survival rate,” said Dr Peter Goh, group medical director and interventional oncologist at Parkway Radiology.