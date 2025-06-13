How Newcastle graduates are shaping the future across borders and industries
As the University of Newcastle celebrates 60 years of impact, alumni like Mr Anwar Abdullah and Dr Sunny Johar are proving that a foundation of critical thinking, global citizenship and continuous learning can create powerful change.
In the devastating wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that claimed more than 200,000 lives across Southeast Asia and beyond, Mr Anwar Abdullah and his colleagues from the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management moved swiftly into action.
To strengthen regional cooperation on disaster prevention, preparation, response and recovery, they spearheaded the creation of the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER). As he helped manage the intense discussions and negotiations among all 10 ASEAN member nations, Mr Anwar drew on skills he first developed during his undergraduate studies at the University of Newcastle, Australia, from which he graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Economics (Honours).
Ranked among the world’s top 40 institutions according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, the University of Newcastle established its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore in 2006. The Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education partners local and regional organisations and institutions to deliver high-quality academic programmes and drive transformative research.
“The university’s focus on global citizenship, critical thinking and inclusive leadership gave me the intellectual foundation and interpersonal skills that shaped my work with ASEAN and on the international stage, particularly during the negotiation and eventual ratification of AADMER in 2009,” Mr Anwar shared.
Mr Anwar’s contributions to AADMER are just one example of how Newcastle graduates are making a difference across borders and industries. As the University of Newcastle celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025 – alongside SG60 and six decades of strong ties between Australia and Singapore – its alumni continue to push boundaries, creating new opportunities that advance excellence, sustainability and equity at home and around the world.
LEARNING TO LEAD IN THE REAL WORLD
Mr Anwar, who is currently CEO of Polytron.AI, credits his leadership learning at the University of Newcastle for his successful career as deputy commissioner in the Singapore Civil Defence Force and chief executive of the Home Team Academy (HTA), a position he held until early this year.
“The University of Newcastle nurtured in me a sense of responsibility to lead with integrity, serve with empathy and remain courageous in the face of uncertainty,” said the former president of the university’s Singapore Students Association. “The university’s encouragement of innovative thinking also greatly influenced my leadership style and has driven many initiatives at HTA, such as adopting new training technologies and reimagining curriculum frameworks.”
Under Mr Anwar’s leadership, HTA forged strategic alliances, nurtured public-private partnerships and established four Centres of Excellence in a boost to its global public safety and security training reputation.
Exposure to diverse worldviews and wide-scale challenges during his undergraduate education was also key to Mr Anwar’s tenure at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs from 2012 to 2021, where he served as a co-chair of the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group Guidelines Review Committee.
Tasked to lead the revision of international search and rescue protocols, Mr Anwar recounted collaborating with global partners, drawing on operational insights and cultural intelligence to improve global disaster response frameworks. “My time at the University of Newcastle prepared me well for a career and a purpose-driven journey in service and innovation. Whether it’s protecting a nation, supporting students or shaping international humanitarian standards, service transcends borders.”
INSPIRED TO CREATE A BETTER TOMORROW
For Dr Sunny Johar, the University of Newcastle offered a springboard to a global career. Drawn by the university’s academic reputation and its emphasis on equipping students with real-world skills, Dr Johar pursued her Bachelor of Business degree there.
“The University of Newcastle stood out for its strong academic programmes, global recognition and commitment to equipping students with the skills to lead in an interconnected world,” she explained. “Its focus on combining theoretical knowledge with practical experience aligned with my aspirations.”
Since graduating in 2014, Dr Johar has risen to become managing director of Southeast Asia and group head of digital strategy at KRDS Digital. She credits her ability to thrive in fast-evolving environments to the foundation built during her time at Newcastle.
“The knowledge I gained about strategic operations and running a business has directly contributed to my career progression, helping me to lead teams with purpose and clarity,” she shared.
Dr Johar aims to expand KRDS Digital’s reach by driving continued innovation in digital marketing, advertising and technology, while nurturing a high-performing team. She draws inspiration from the faculty at the University of Newcastle, who encouraged students to think critically about complex global challenges.
Those lessons have shaped her journey as a business leader. “The faculty emphasised the importance of being humble, curious and striving to be better every day. As a leader, I strive to instil a culture of learning and continuous improvement, empowering my team to adapt quickly and make data-driven decisions while retaining their creativity, curiosity and strategic thinking.”
Mr Anwar is also a firm believer in the value of continuous learning. After earning his Master of Science in Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management from the University of Leicester in United Kingdom in 2005, he has remained committed to personal and professional growth.
He said: “By continually acquiring new skills and knowledge, lifelong learners become more innovative, resilient and better equipped to make meaningful contributions to their professions, communities and society.”
As the University of Newcastle marks its 60th anniversary, Dr Johar hopes that graduates across Australia, Singapore and the region will embrace the opportunities ahead.
“The world is changing rapidly, and with the right blend of academic excellence, practical skills and an entrepreneurial mindset, Newcastle graduates are poised to make a significant impact in their fields,” she noted. “I hope they will apply the lessons learned at the university to create a future that is not only successful, but meaningful.”
Find out more about the Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education.