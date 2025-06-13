How Newcastle graduates are shaping the future across borders and industries

In the devastating wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that claimed more than 200,000 lives across Southeast Asia and beyond, Mr Anwar Abdullah and his colleagues from the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management moved swiftly into action.

To strengthen regional cooperation on disaster prevention, preparation, response and recovery, they spearheaded the creation of the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER). As he helped manage the intense discussions and negotiations among all 10 ASEAN member nations, Mr Anwar drew on skills he first developed during his undergraduate studies at the University of Newcastle, Australia, from which he graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Economics (Honours).

Ranked among the world’s top 40 institutions according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, the University of Newcastle established its Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore in 2006. The Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education partners local and regional organisations and institutions to deliver high-quality academic programmes and drive transformative research.

“The university’s focus on global citizenship, critical thinking and inclusive leadership gave me the intellectual foundation and interpersonal skills that shaped my work with ASEAN and on the international stage, particularly during the negotiation and eventual ratification of AADMER in 2009,” Mr Anwar shared.

Mr Anwar’s contributions to AADMER are just one example of how Newcastle graduates are making a difference across borders and industries. As the University of Newcastle celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025 – alongside SG60 and six decades of strong ties between Australia and Singapore – its alumni continue to push boundaries, creating new opportunities that advance excellence, sustainability and equity at home and around the world.

LEARNING TO LEAD IN THE REAL WORLD