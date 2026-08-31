How practical AI skills are helping workers tackle real job demands

At 64, Mr Mohan K Velayutham has spent decades in the workforce. He began his career as a storekeeper in the electronics industry, where accurate record-keeping and stock control were part of the job. He later moved into workplace safety and health (WSH), combining his operational experience with a growing interest in how technology could help people work more safely.

With artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping industries, Mr Mohan has also embraced a new phase of learning. Through NTUC LearningHub, he completed the Querying Data with Microsoft Transact-SQL (SF) course to strengthen his understanding of data, which he sees as a foundation for applying AI more effectively in his role as a WSH officer and trainer.

NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider in Singapore since 2004, supports workers in building skills for lifelong employability and career resilience. The course is part of the AI Specialised pathway, one of four structured tracks offered by NTUC LearningHub under the NTUC AI-Ready SG initiative. The curated tracks provide learners with a structured way to build AI competencies across different roles and career stages.

Like Mr Mohan, Ms Chia Xin Ning and Mr Desmond Low are applying new AI skills in their day-to-day work. Their experiences show how workers can build on existing knowledge and use AI in practical ways, creating greater value in their roles.

TURNING WORKPLACE DATA INTO SAFETY LESSONS

Mr Mohan leverages AI tools to develop realistic workplace scenarios, toolbox meeting discussion points and quiz questions. This allows him to spend less time preparing training materials and more time coaching workers on safe work practices.

His training has also become more targeted. By using AI to analyse workplace safety information and incident records, he can identify recurring hazards and patterns of unsafe behaviours, and in turn tailor his sessions around the risks workers are most likely to encounter.

AI also serves as a brainstorming partner for Mr Mohan in preparing for risk assessments. It helps identify potential hazards and control measures, while summarising safety reports and investigation documents. “I then validate every recommendation against WSH regulations and my own knowledge of the field before incorporating it into the final assessment,” he said.

Mr Mohan plans to enrol in more AI-related courses and work towards AI certification. His goal is to combine his practical experience with AI capabilities to help organisations improve workplace safety, deliver more effective training and encourage greater adoption of AI across the WSH profession.

STREAMLINING EVERYDAY TEAM PROCESSES