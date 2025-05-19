How Shopee is winning over shoppers with content, AI and speed

Browsing for home goods or fashion online? It’s no longer just about convenience – today’s shoppers want speed, relevance and a seamless experience.

They’re after tailored recommendations, engaging content and the assurance to make confident decisions – all backed by fast delivery, good value and a wide product range. With platforms like Shopee enabling streamlined, tech-powered experiences, forward-looking brands are turning discovery into conversion.

By blending content strategies, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered journeys and efficient fulfilment, Shopee is helping sellers connect more meaningfully with customers and scale faster. These themes took centre stage at the Shopee Brands Summit 2025, where more than 300 brand leaders gathered to explore what’s next for e-commerce.

SEE IT, WANT IT: BUILDING CONNECTION THROUGH VISUAL CONTENT

In online shopping, visuals often speak louder than words. Meltwater’s Global Digital Report 2024 found that 80 per cent of shoppers prefer interactive imagery, video and live selling formats over text-heavy listings.

This shift is transforming e-commerce in Southeast Asia – video-led commerce made up 20 per cent of the region’s total e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, a significant increase from 2022, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2024 report by Bain & Company, Google and Temasek.

Shopee is riding this wave of video-led commerce, with internal research showing that listings featuring video content can achieve up to double the conversion rates. Shopee Video provides a dedicated space for immersive demonstrations and product storytelling.