How Shopee is winning over shoppers with content, AI and speed
Innovative solutions from the e-commerce platform are reshaping how consumers discover, decide and shop, while helping brands scale and succeed.
Browsing for home goods or fashion online? It’s no longer just about convenience – today’s shoppers want speed, relevance and a seamless experience.
They’re after tailored recommendations, engaging content and the assurance to make confident decisions – all backed by fast delivery, good value and a wide product range. With platforms like Shopee enabling streamlined, tech-powered experiences, forward-looking brands are turning discovery into conversion.
By blending content strategies, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered journeys and efficient fulfilment, Shopee is helping sellers connect more meaningfully with customers and scale faster. These themes took centre stage at the Shopee Brands Summit 2025, where more than 300 brand leaders gathered to explore what’s next for e-commerce.
SEE IT, WANT IT: BUILDING CONNECTION THROUGH VISUAL CONTENT
In online shopping, visuals often speak louder than words. Meltwater’s Global Digital Report 2024 found that 80 per cent of shoppers prefer interactive imagery, video and live selling formats over text-heavy listings.
This shift is transforming e-commerce in Southeast Asia – video-led commerce made up 20 per cent of the region’s total e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, a significant increase from 2022, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2024 report by Bain & Company, Google and Temasek.
Shopee is riding this wave of video-led commerce, with internal research showing that listings featuring video content can achieve up to double the conversion rates. Shopee Video provides a dedicated space for immersive demonstrations and product storytelling.
While video content can be found across many platforms, a Kantar study reported that Gen Z consumers still prefer to complete their purchases on dedicated e-commerce platforms, valuing the security, ease and reliability they provide.
Tapping into this, YouTube partnered with Shopee to launch the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program in Singapore. This initiative allows creators to tag Shopee products directly in their videos, Shorts and livestreams – letting viewers discover products on YouTube and transition smoothly to Shopee to complete their purchases.
For sellers, it opens new pathways to reach audiences through trusted voices. For creators, it’s another way to monetise their influence. It’s a win-win that speaks to younger consumers’ appetite for integrated, entertaining shopping experiences.
As video formats evolve, live selling is opening new doors for brands to connect with shoppers and the results are starting to show. In Singapore alone, Shopee Live saw 3.5 times year-on-year GMV growth, fuelled by brands that are using the format to enhance outcomes.
Unilever, for instance, tapped into Shopee’s insights to identify top-performing hosts who could drive conversion more effectively than in-store promoters. At the Shopee Brands Summit 2025, FLY Entertainment CEO Irene Ang highlighted how the right on-screen personality can build authenticity and brand loyalty, turning viewers into long-term customers.
Stryv, meanwhile, capitalised on live features like real-time Q&A and flash deals to build trust and boost engagement.
SMARTER SHOPPING STARTS WITH AI
Shopee uses AI where it matters most – helping shoppers discover what they need faster and enabling sellers to reach the right audience.
“We aim to apply AI thoughtfully across our ecosystem to create more personalised shopping experiences that benefit both consumers and brands,” said Mr Chua Kel Jin, director at Shopee Singapore.
AI is already enhancing key moments in the user journey. Shopee’s Estimated Delivery Time predictions use machine learning to offer clearer timelines based on purchase behaviour, logistics and shipping options. Its Review Summaries, powered by AI, condense thousands of reviews into concise highlights, helping shoppers decide at a glance.
More tools are also on the way. The AI Shopping Assistant curates recommendations based on browsing behaviour, while the upcoming AI Shop Chatbot will help sellers respond faster and streamline service. In a digital landscape where average screen time per page has dropped from 2.5 minutes to just 47 seconds, helping users cut through the noise has never been more critical.
SHOP TODAY, GET IT TOMORROW
A seamless online experience only works when matched with fast, reliable delivery. Since last year, Shopee has seen a 13-fold surge in demand for next-day fulfilment, with 51 per cent of shoppers now expecting to receive their orders within just two days.
Shopee supports sellers in meeting these expectations through Fulfilled by Shopee, a comprehensive logistics solution that handles automated warehousing, inventory, real-time tracking and last-mile delivery. Paired with the Estimated Delivery Time feature, this integrated logistics approach enhances transparency, reduces cart abandonment and encourages repeat purchases, ensuring that engaging content and smart AI recommendations translate into doorstep satisfaction.
POWERING THE FUTURE OF E-COMMERCE, TOGETHER
As content, AI and speed continue to influence the way people shop, brands on Shopee are better placed to adapt, connect and grow. With smarter tools and stronger support, sellers can move faster, serve better and unlock new opportunities in an evolving digital landscape.
“Shopee will keep investing in the right capabilities, from AI to logistics, to help brands scale sustainably,” said Mr Chua.
Reach new audiences through trusted creators with Shopee’s Affiliate Marketing Solutions, and sharpen your selling strategy using expert tools and tutorials from the Shopee Seller Education Hub.