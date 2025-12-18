How small sellers on Shopee are driving big impact

In 2015, Ms Hsu’s father asked her to help revive the family’s tea plantation business. Shortly after she returned to the business, he suffered a stroke, leaving her to manage everything on her own.

“Tea is at the very heart of Taiwan’s culture, and core to my family’s heritage,” she said, expressing her hope to rekindle appreciation for pure tea and traditional tea culture. While caring for her father, Ms Hsu set up Cha Yuan Ming Cha on Shopee to bring authentic Taiwanese tea directly to consumers.

She completed more than 200 hours of Shopee University modules in branding, photography and marketing, and began using Shopee Live to share tea-brewing methods and the stories behind each blend. For Ms Hsu, the platform has become an education tool, opening the door to a new generation of tea drinkers. Today, more than half of her orders come from those livestreams.

With Shopee, Ms Hsu was able to run the business flexibly – essential while caring for her father – and reach a much wider customer base. “Thanks to Shopee’s high traffic and product visibility, as well as free shipping, our brand is recognised by tea lovers all across Taiwan.”

TAPPING DIGITAL PARTNERSHIPS TO SCALE THEIR BUSINESS

In Samut Songkhram, a coastal province in western Thailand, coconut farming is a centuries-old tradition. But amid intense competition and price volatility, many farmers face mounting uncertainty.

“I thought about how we can transform Samut Songkhram coconuts into something more valuable – that’s why I decided to produce cold-pressed coconut oil,” said business owner Tanitsak Srisamrith. “We formed a community enterprise group to stabilise coconut prices and give the community a more reliable income.”