Inside Eco Botanic, as the township in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri enters a new chapter
A self-sustaining township, just minutes from Tuas Second Link, is drawing attention for its balance of space and connectivity.
For years, interest in cross-border living has ebbed and flowed with market cycles, exchange rates and commuting realities. But more recently, a shift has taken place. Some Singaporeans are looking beyond the island not simply for affordability, but for qualities less common in urban living: space, lower density and daily proximity to greenery.
Across the Causeway in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri, Eco Botanic reflects this mindset. Over more than a decade, the township has grown into a self-sustaining community shaped around liveability. Its location near Tuas Second Link keeps Singapore within easy reach, while its planning philosophy prioritises openness, walkability and a slower pace of life.
Now entering a new phase of development, Eco Botanic offers a timely look at how cross-border living is emerging as an alternative way to think about home.
Community-centric design and nature-focused living define the residential precincts within the township. (Video: Eco Botanic)
A TOWNSHIP SHAPED AROUND LIVEABILITY
Careful planning and integrated design are behind Eco Botanic’s transformation into a 710-acre township. Since its launch in 2013, development has progressed in phases, spanning landed homes, serviced apartments and commercial hubs. The first batch of residents moved in towards the end of 2016, steadily growing into a vibrant and diverse community.
Several factors continue to draw people here. Its gated and guarded set-up offers peace of mind. The British colonial-style architecture fuses traditional aesthetics with modern comforts. And perhaps most of all, the low density and greenery create space for a better quality of life.
About 24 per cent of the township’s land is dedicated to landscaped areas, including parks, a butterfly-shaped lake, tree-lined walkways and bicycle paths. The result – a more liveable, family-friendly environment that blends indoor and outdoor spaces.
The township also benefits from a wide range of amenities nearby. The Eco Galleria mall is home to tenants such as the University of Southampton Malaysia and the country’s largest Jaya Grocer. There are more than 300 retail and F&B stores, two international hospitals and reputable schools at EduCity – all just a short drive away. This established ecosystem adds convenience and reduces uncertainty, especially for Singaporeans considering a home across the border.
STAYING CONNECTED TO SINGAPORE
One of Eco Botanic’s biggest advantages is location. Around 16km – or about 10 minutes – from Tuas Checkpoint, the township supports a variety of living arrangements, from daily commutes and hybrid lifestyles to weekend visits and extended stays.
This makes cross-border living more viable. Shorter travel times help residents navigate work, family and social commitments with greater ease. In addition, the upcoming Elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit system will further strengthen connectivity between Iskandar Puteri and the Johor Bahru city centre.
A NEW CHAPTER: INSIDE THE CHATEAU II
Eco Botanic’s latest residential project – The Chateau II – signals a shift towards more upscale landed homes, in line with the township’s low-density ethos.
The Chateau II introduces Eco Botanic’s first collection of bungalows (with two plot sizes, 8,400 sq ft or 11,900 sq ft), alongside exclusive semi-detached units (3,600 sq ft). Inspired by British colonial houses, the homes are spaced at just seven units per acre, each opening onto a 40-foot car-free linear garden.
The layout prioritises generous land sizes, with private gardens extending into shared green spaces. A clubhouse offers access to a swimming pool and other family-oriented amenities. Like the rest of the township, The Chateau II is also gated and guarded, with a network of footpaths and parks integrated throughout.
These features make the enclave a good fit for multi-generational households and those seeking privacy and space.
THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
As housing needs evolve, considerations such as space, flexibility and connectivity are becoming more important. For some Singaporeans, this means rethinking not just how they live – but where.
Eco Botanic stands out as a township with a stable resident population and long-term value potential. It already has a mature ecosystem, surrounded by retail, educational and healthcare facilities. Its low density and strategic location make it well-suited for cross-border living – offering more space without losing touch with urban life. The launch of The Chateau II marks a further step in this direction, attracting both homeowners and investors.
