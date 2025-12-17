Inside Suzhou Industrial Park’s next chapter of innovation and lakeside living

EMBRACING GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES

SIP is broadening its international engagement in line with the latest China-Singapore cooperation framework and the policy measures introduced during its 30th anniversary.

To date, it has attracted more than 5,200 foreign-invested projects, with US$42 billion (S$54.4 billion) in actual utilised foreign capital. It is also recognised as Jiangsu’s first “Cluster Zone for Multinational Corporation Headquarters Economy”, underscoring its role as a strategic base for global companies within China.

A favourable and open business environment has helped sustain this momentum, enabling SIP to draw global talent that drives innovation and enterprise. Multinational firms have established research and development (R&D) centres, sales hubs and distribution operations across the district.

In 2023, the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Commitee received the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s Investment Promotion Award – the only recipient from China that year.

The district’s outward connectivity is growing in parallel. More than 700 SIP enterprises have expanded into over 60 countries and regions, aided by streamlined policies, cross-border initiatives and improved logistics links.

The Shanghai Airport-Suzhou Advanced Cargo Station – situated within SIP’s comprehensive bonded area, a designated customs zone – has further improved export processing efficiency. It has cut logistics timelines, lowered costs by nearly 30 per cent and improved access to overseas markets.

REACHING NEW HEIGHTS IN INNOVATION

As SIP advances globally, it is accelerating the development of key industries under its “2+4+1” industrial framework. This involves integrating two pillar industries – new-generation information technology and high-end equipment manufacturing – with four emerging clusters: biomedicine and healthcare, nanotechnology applications and new materials, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital industries, as well as new energy and green industries. A modern services sector supports this ecosystem.