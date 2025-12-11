Integrating e-commerce, entertainment and logistics to grow brands in a fast-evolving retail landscape
With more than 170 stores opened across Asia in just over a year, Oh!Some shows that its appeal lies in making shopping an experience of discovery.
As new retail concepts surge in popularity and fresh business formats continue to reshape the landscape, the industry is entering a new phase of rapid expansion.
Amid intensifying competition, Oh!Some differentiates itself with its experiential spaces, a diverse product portfolio and a comprehensive membership ecosystem. The retail chain offers trendy lifestyle products from around the world, including exclusive and limited-edition collaborations with major brands like Disney. From in-store artist pop-ups to cross-channel membership perks and social media livestreams, shoppers are drawn into a retail environment designed to engage and delight on multiple fronts.
Oh!Some opened its first store in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2024. Since then, the brand has grown at a rapid pace, launching more than 170 stores across Asia in just over a year.
MAKING SHOPPING MORE SOCIAL AND PERSONAL
For a generation more interested in connection than utility, Oh!Some stores are lifestyle destinations to hang out at, not just shop at.
“Shopping now is less about having a specific goal and more about being inspired along the way,” explained Mr Jonathan Qiao, a spokesperson for Blue Origin Group, which owns Oh!Some. “That idea underpins Oh!Some's four-in-one experiential retail model – a blend of stores, services, products and digital engagement that reflects how today’s consumers live.”
Whether it’s a seaside-themed water bottle featuring Disney’s Stitch or a blind box collaboration with Indonesian artist Kong Andri, Oh!Some’s product drops are playful and built for social sharing. The brand taps into two key drivers in the region: a keen interest in global and local culture, and a growing demand for experience-first retail.
This concept comes to life through bright yellow immersive spaces with themed interiors, photo-worthy spots and interactive zones that play host to a packed calendar of activities, such as family-friendly DIY workshops and artist meet-and-greets.
Local buyers curate the selection in each market, from halal-certified skincare to make-up shades tailored to regional skin tones – details that reflect the brand’s attention to cultural nuance. Customers are encouraged to share their favourite items and suggestions via social media, helping to shape future collections. The stores offer a good mix of local and international brands, from Korean skincare to Japanese stationery, alongside collaborations with regional creators.
“We’ve thoughtfully evolved our store spaces – from offering a premium shopping experience to creating meaningful touchpoints for emotional brand expression and customer connection,” said Mr Qiao. “Our stores do more than sell products – they connect consumers, designers, artists and creatives. Through events and partnerships, we bring local culture to a wider audience.”
SEAMLESS INTEGRATION POWERED BY SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY
Mr Qiao noted that as an early mover in experience-driven retail, Oh!Some has combined a bold brand identity, diverse product mix and creative marketing to spark excitement around its retail-plus-entertainment model and connect with consumers across multiple markets.
With a retail footprint in seven countries and regions, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, Oh!Some’s ability to scale is made possible by its parent Blue Origin Group’s integrated supply chain. The group was founded in 2023, and has since expanded into e-commerce, entertainment experience centre and supply chain logistics, building a foundation for its foray into consumer retail.
This system links front-end retail, entertainment and e-commerce with back-end operations like fulfilment, inventory and membership management, allowing the brand to stay agile as it grows.
One example is its unified membership programme, which connects Oh!Some with the group’s e-commerce platforms and its other brands like FuniFun!. Points and perks are transferable across brands and borders, while every customer interaction – from purchases to social shares – feeds into a central analytics hub. This real-time insight helps guide product development, inventory planning and marketing strategy.
To track consumer preferences, Blue Origin Group uses artificial intelligence and data analytics, with robust safeguards in place to protect customer information. “We continuously optimise product selection using real-time feedback from in-store sales, mobile apps, email and social media,” said Mr Qiao. “This lets us quickly spot emerging trends and adjust to demand across different markets.”
Regional warehouses and partnerships with logistics providers such as J&T Express help ensure consistent stock availability, even in less central locations.
The group has also strengthened its digital reach. Alongside e-commerce partnerships with platforms like GrabMart, Shopee, Lazada and Tokopedia, Blue Origin Group operates its own app and online store. It also runs daily TikTok livestreams by an in-house team, merging entertainment with direct sales and product discovery.
AN ECOSYSTEM WITH ROOM TO GROW
Looking ahead, the brand is focused on broadening its product range and membership benefits. “Customers can expect more scenario-based product series and exclusive co-branded collections,” said Mr Qiao. “We’re also planning more cross-industry partnerships, so that being an Oh!Some member unlocks privileges with other brands and sectors.”
New flagship stores and pop-up events are in the pipeline, as the brand continues to leverage physical retail as a key channel for customer engagement.
Mr Qiao said: “We believe that the future lies in bringing retail together with content, entertainment and communities to create a truly holistic consumer journey.”
