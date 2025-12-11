Integrating e-commerce, entertainment and logistics to grow brands in a fast-evolving retail landscape

As new retail concepts surge in popularity and fresh business formats continue to reshape the landscape, the industry is entering a new phase of rapid expansion.

Amid intensifying competition, Oh!Some differentiates itself with its experiential spaces, a diverse product portfolio and a comprehensive membership ecosystem. The retail chain offers trendy lifestyle products from around the world, including exclusive and limited-edition collaborations with major brands like Disney. From in-store artist pop-ups to cross-channel membership perks and social media livestreams, shoppers are drawn into a retail environment designed to engage and delight on multiple fronts.

Oh!Some opened its first store in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2024. Since then, the brand has grown at a rapid pace, launching more than 170 stores across Asia in just over a year.

MAKING SHOPPING MORE SOCIAL AND PERSONAL

For a generation more interested in connection than utility, Oh!Some stores are lifestyle destinations to hang out at, not just shop at.

“Shopping now is less about having a specific goal and more about being inspired along the way,” explained Mr Jonathan Qiao, a spokesperson for Blue Origin Group, which owns Oh!Some. “That idea underpins Oh!Some's four-in-one experiential retail model – a blend of stores, services, products and digital engagement that reflects how today’s consumers live.”