Joining hands to protect babies from RSV

Stories like hers show why awareness matters. Between Oct 10 and Oct 12, families across Singapore came together to highlight the dangers of RSV through a mural made of magnetic hands at Serangoon NEX. More than just a visual display, the 2mx5.1m mural represented a collective pledge by parents, caregivers and supporters to protect infants’ respiratory health. With over 1,000 hand pledges, the activation was recognised by the Singapore Book of Records as the largest of its kind.

WHAT PARENTS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT RSV

RSV infects about two in three infants before their first birthday worldwide, making it the most common cause of acute lower respiratory tract infection. In Singapore, it is also a leading cause of infant hospitalisation. Unlike influenza and other seasonal illnesses, RSV circulates throughout the year. Symptoms usually appear four to seven days after exposure, with a runny nose, fever, fatigue and sore throat that can easily be mistaken for a cold, flu or even COVID-19, said Dr Tan.

“This is because they are all viruses that infect the airways,” he explained. “Like the other conditions, RSV spreads through droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces.”

RSV can be confirmed through a laboratory test – typically a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab analysed using antigen or polymerase chain reaction methods – which helps doctors identify the virus and guide appropriate care. As RSV symptoms can deteriorate rapidly, Dr Tan urged parents to stay vigilant: “There’s only a small window for effective treatment, so awareness helps parents act early and seek prompt medical care for their child.”

With timely medical attention, most children recover well from RSV and do not require hospitalisation. But if the infection progresses unchecked, it can cause shortness of breath, rapid breathing, wheezing, and bronchospasms (a tightening of the muscles around the airways). These are signs that the infection has spread to the lower respiratory tract, where it can become life-threatening.

WHEN RSV TAKES A TURN FOR THE WORSE