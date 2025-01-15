A jumpstart to wellness: Building strength and community through fitness

The owner of a transportation business, Mr Jeffrey Ng, 65, routinely lifts and moves heavy objects – tasks that many his age would avoid. His stamina and strength often leave customers amazed.

“Some of my peers feel tired or dizzy after squatting or climbing stairs, but I have no trouble carrying items up three or four flights,” he said.

His secret? Jumping fitness – a high-energy aerobics workout performed on a mini trampoline that engages the entire body, improves balance and posture, and reduces osteoporosis risk. For older adults, staying active isn’t just about fitness – it’s vital for maintaining health and independence.

STAYING ACTIVE, STAYING CONNECTED

Mr Ng believes his generation approaches ageing with a more active mindset, unlike their parents, who often slowed down considerably in their later years. Supporting this shift, apps like the Health Promotion Board’s Healthy 365 make it easier for seniors to stay active with health resources, fitness tracking tools, goal-setting features as well as free workout classes and workshops.

Six years ago, Mr Ng and his wife, a homemaker, transitioned from Zumba to jumping fitness after discovering the classes on Healthy 365. Looking for a low-impact exercise that was gentler on the knees, they found jumping fitness to be a perfect fit.

On Sundays, the couple joins Forever Young, a walking group they started during the COVID-19 pandemic with a few former neighbours. What began with five members has grown to a community of 23 regulars, all in their 60s. Beyond fitness, the group offers a remedy to social isolation, a growing health concern in Singapore’s ageing population.

For Mr Ng, fitness and social connection have always gone hand in hand. Growing up in a kampung in Potong Pasir, he spent his youth playing football, squash and cycling with friends. Over time, as family and work responsibilities took priority, he scaled back on sports and leaned on solo walks to stay active.

“In my mid-50s as my sons became more independent, I found time to try new activities and build friendships along the way,” he shared. “These days, my wife and I enjoy exercising with friends and sharing tips about classes and workshops.”

FIT FOR ADVENTURE