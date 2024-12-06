Learning to exercise new skills as a sports educator

At 58, Mr Michael Adam may be closer to retirement than many of his classmates in the Master of Science (Exercise and Sport Studies) programme at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).

However, his desire to learn proves age is nothing but a number. Driven to deepen his understanding of athlete psychology and develop a research-backed coaching framework, Mr Adam returned to school in 2022. While pursuing his part-time studies, he also served as an associate lecturer at a polytechnic and an assistant coach at a football academy. Graduating in 2023, he is now a coach at a training facility, mentoring teenagers and under-eight football players.

“A team is made up of individuals, and each must develop according to their own capabilities,” said Mr Adam. “My aim has always been to equip each player with essential skills, while helping them enjoy the journey and set their own goals.”

FORMULATING A MORE EFFECTIVE FRAMEWORK

Mr Adam chose NIE because of its reputation, noting that “NIE is the standard bearer in Singapore when it comes to teaching and learning”. With more than 30 graduate programmes and courses tailored to support educators and professionals in related sectors, NIE has built a robust platform for continuous learning for working professionals in Singapore.

For Mr Adam, the real-world application of sports science within an academic framework was a deciding factor. The Master of Science in Exercise and Sport Studies offers a well-rounded approach to pedagogy, psychosocial theory, management and the scientific aspects of human movement.

“In teaching, we use pedagogies and frameworks; in sports, they become formulations and strategies. The inclusion of elements like psychology and management makes the programme both interesting and useful for my own personal development as well,” he noted.

Mr Adam was especially interested in understanding why players sometimes plateau, assessing whether performance issues stem from psychological barriers or technical challenges. “The sports psychology and coaching components allowed me to identify what to look out for in each player. With this insight, I can accelerate their development by guiding them through obstacles,” he shared.

EMBRACING GROWTH THROUGH LEARNING AND LEADERSHIP