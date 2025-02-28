Let fortune favour the full: Win a year of free dim sum and S$3,000 in cash vouchers at Peach Garden
Its Dim Sum Festival serves up signature creations, S$3++ baskets and an irresistible prize for the ultimate dim sum devotee.
How much do you love dim sum? Enough to stack bamboo baskets sky-high for the perfect photo? Or perhaps a table laden with piping hot, freshly prepared delights is more your style. If one picture isn’t enough to capture your devotion, it’s time to unleash your creativity – and your appetite – at Peach Garden’s Dim Sum Festival.
An annual celebration for fans of this Cantonese favourite, the festival invites dim sum enthusiasts to showcase their passion and originality on social media for a chance to win big. Alongside event-only prices on classic dishes, the festival ups the ante with a dim sum jackpot prize: A full year of free dim sum for the winner and S$3,000 worth of cash vouchers.
FLAT PRICES, FULL TUMMIES
The Peach Garden Annual Dim Sum Festival returns from Mar 1 to Apr 30, and 2025 promises even more reasons to indulge. This year, the restaurant is offering its signature dim sum at just S$3++ per basket throughout the entire festival – down from the usual prices of S$7.80++ to S$10.80++.
Discover the Peach Garden difference from the very first basket. Each piece of dim sum is crafted using premium ingredients sourced from trusted producers, ensuring every bite bursts with flavour and texture. The steamed prawn dumplings deliver an irresistible, springy bite, while the steamed barbecue pork buns unveil a rich, savoury aroma with every mouthful. There are also new dishes like fried glutinous rice dumpling and deep-fried beef spring roll with wasabi salad cream Best of all, there’s no added MSG – just pure, natural flavours for a more satisfying dining experience.
Whether it’s a lively gathering among friends or an elegant business lunch, the festival offers something for everyone. Paired with exquisite food, steaming pots of tea and Peach Garden’s sophisticated settings, it’s the perfect occasion to bond over a shared love of dim sum.
ONE YEAR OF DIM SUM BLISS
This year, Peach Garden ramps up the reward with its biggest prize yet: A year of free dim sum and S$3,000 in cash vouchers – a true feast for the ultimate dim sum lover. Enjoy dim sum every other day or use the jackpot to treat your family and loved ones to special feasts for birthdays and celebrations.
Participating is as easy as snapping a photo or taking a video. Simply capture your experience at Peach Garden and share why you love dim sum in your Instagram caption. Tag @PeachGardenSG and include the hashtag #PeachGardenSGJackpot to qualify – no minimum spending required. The post or reel that garners the most likes and shares takes home the grand prize.
Let your creativity flow and highlight the artistry of Peach Garden’s handmade creations. The golden shimmer of the deep-fried bean skin roll with prawn and seaweed or the delicate translucence of the steamed prawn dumpling’s folds make for Instagram-worthy moments. Whether it’s a close-up shot or a beautifully arranged flat lay, showcase your passion for dim sum – and you might just savour the rewards all year long.
CRAFTED AND SERVED WITH HEART
At Peach Garden, dim sum is more than food; it’s an embodiment of cultural artistry and Cantonese heritage. For over two decades, the restaurant has been dedicated to delivering authentic culinary experiences, earning its place as a household name in Singapore’s dining scene. Peach Garden has also garnered numerous accolades, including a nomination in the 2025 Tatler Dining Guide and recognition from Wine & Dine as one of Singapore’s Top Restaurants.
Behind every bite are the master chefs whose expertise ensures that each dish is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Signatures like the golden lava custard bun and premium siew mai showcase their skill and dedication, while the service team’s warm hospitality creates an inviting atmosphere at every table.
With six outlets island-wide, Peach Garden offers something for every occasion. For all-day dim sum indulgence, visit The Heeren or Changi Airport’s Terminal 2. For a nostalgic touch, head to Thomson Plaza or The Heeren, where dim sum trolleys bring tradition right to your table. No matter the location, the Dim Sum Festival is in full swing – celebrating craftsmanship, unbeatable discounts and the excitement of a grand dim sum jackpot prize awaiting one lucky diner.
Reserve your table now and enjoy dim sum treats at Peach Garden’s Dim Sum Festival. The promotion is available during lunch hours at the following outlets: Chinatown Point, OCBC Centre, The Metropolis and Thomson Plaza. To enjoy the promotion all day, visit the outlets at Changi Airport T2 and The Heeren.