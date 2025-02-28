Let fortune favour the full: Win a year of free dim sum and S$3,000 in cash vouchers at Peach Garden

At Peach Garden, dim sum is more than food; it’s an embodiment of cultural artistry and Cantonese heritage. For over two decades, the restaurant has been dedicated to delivering authentic culinary experiences, earning its place as a household name in Singapore’s dining scene. Peach Garden has also garnered numerous accolades, including a nomination in the 2025 Tatler Dining Guide and recognition from Wine & Dine as one of Singapore’s Top Restaurants.

Behind every bite are the master chefs whose expertise ensures that each dish is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Signatures like the golden lava custard bun and premium siew mai showcase their skill and dedication, while the service team’s warm hospitality creates an inviting atmosphere at every table.

With six outlets island-wide, Peach Garden offers something for every occasion. For all-day dim sum indulgence, visit The Heeren or Changi Airport’s Terminal 2. For a nostalgic touch, head to Thomson Plaza or The Heeren, where dim sum trolleys bring tradition right to your table. No matter the location, the Dim Sum Festival is in full swing – celebrating craftsmanship, unbeatable discounts and the excitement of a grand dim sum jackpot prize awaiting one lucky diner.

Reserve your table now and enjoy dim sum treats at Peach Garden’s Dim Sum Festival. The promotion is available during lunch hours at the following outlets: Chinatown Point, OCBC Centre, The Metropolis and Thomson Plaza. To enjoy the promotion all day, visit the outlets at Changi Airport T2 and The Heeren.