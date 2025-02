Let fortune favour the full: Win a year of free dim sum and S$3,000 in cash vouchers at Peach Garden

The Peach Garden Annual Dim Sum Festival returns from Mar 1 to Apr 30, and 2025 promises even more reasons to indulge. This year, the restaurant is offering its signature dim sum at just S$3++ per basket throughout the entire festival – down from the usual prices of S$7.80++ to S$10.80++.

Discover the Peach Garden difference from the very first basket. Each piece of dim sum is crafted using premium ingredients sourced from trusted producers, ensuring every bite bursts with flavour and texture. The steamed prawn dumplings deliver an irresistible, springy bite, while the steamed barbecue pork buns unveil a rich, savoury aroma with every mouthful. There are also new dishes like fried glutinous rice dumpling and deep-fried beef spring roll with wasabi salad cream Best of all, there’s no added MSG – just pure, natural flavours for a more satisfying dining experience.

Whether it’s a lively gathering among friends or an elegant business lunch, the festival offers something for everyone. Paired with exquisite food, steaming pots of tea and Peach Garden’s sophisticated settings, it’s the perfect occasion to bond over a shared love of dim sum.

ONE YEAR OF DIM SUM BLISS