Logo
Logo

Advertorial

Making active living more accessible with the S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertorial

Making active living more accessible with the S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up

Whether you’re easing in or picking up the pace, it’s now more affordable to make movement part of your routine. 

Making active living more accessible with the S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up

Staying active can help you feel better and stay healthier. Photos: Sport Singapore

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Brand Studio
Brand Studio
08 Aug 2025 09:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Brought to you by

After a long day, collapsing onto the couch can feel well-earned and hard to resist. But making space for movement in your week can be one of the most rewarding habits for your body and mind. 

Research has shown that 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity – think cycling, jogging or swimming – each week can improve quality of life and lower the risk of chronic conditions. It also supports mental well-being – regular exercise has been linked to improved mood, better emotional regulation and relief from depressive symptoms

And as we age, keeping up with light activity can make a lasting impact. Just 30 minutes a day six times a week, focusing on strength, balance and flexibility, has been found to raise life expectancy by over 40 per cent

GETTING STARTED WITH ACTIVESG

To date, over 2.5 million members have benefitted from ActiveSG's offerings.

Not sure where to begin? Since its launch in April 2014, ActiveSG has encouraged Singaporeans of all ages to live better through sport. Today, more than 2.5 million members are tapping into a growing catalogue of affordable, innovative and inclusive options across ActiveSG sport centres and school-based Dual Use Scheme facilities

Among the many perks: Members aged 12 and above enjoy access to ActiveSG gyms at wallet-friendly rates, with additional discounts for students under 17 and seniors aged 55 and above. The MyActiveGYM multi-entry pass offers islandwide access to gym facilities. A peak pass allows entry during opening hours, seven days a week, while an off-peak pass gives access from opening until 4pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays. 

If the pool is your happy place, MyActiveSWIM provides unlimited access to ActiveSG swimming complexes every day, so you can take a dip whenever the mood strikes. 

To support your fitness journey, Sport Singapore is offering a S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Log in to MyActiveSG+ by Dec 31 to book facilities*, fitness programmes as well as swim and gym passes. New members who sign up before the deadline will receive a total of S$200 in credits – combining the regular S$100 welcome bonus with the SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up.

EARLY STEPS TO LIFELONG FITNESS

An active start lays the groundwork for well-rounded growth. It can boost physical development, improve posture and coordination, and support sharper focus and memory. Plus, it keeps kids energised and away from screens when school’s out. 

To help more young participants discover the joy of movement, ActiveSG members can now offset up to 60 per cent of School Holiday Programme fees – double the previous subsidy. 

The ActiveSG School Holiday Programmes provide a great outlet for little ones and teens to burn off energy and make memories with friends and family during the break. Simply search ‘SHP60’ on MyActiveSG+ to view eligible activities. 

GET MORE OUT OF YOUR CREDITS THIS SG60

Active Health encourages individuals to take charge of their well-being.

As part of the nationwide celebration, members can now use their credits to fully cover the cost of any Active Health programme, including fitness assessments, health checks and body composition analyses.

The Active Health website makes it easier to navigate your fitness journey, with programmes tailored to different needs – from building strength in your 40s to using exercise to help manage a chronic condition. 

Whether you’re starting fresh, getting back on track or simply looking to feel better, now’s a good time to focus on your well-being. A small push can go further with support from family, friends or a fitness buddy who adds motivation, accountability and a dash of friendly competition

If you don’t manage to use up all your credits this year, worry not – any unused ActiveSG credits will automatically be extended to the end of 2026. Just make at least one transaction in 2026, such as booking an activity or facility, to keep them active.

This SG60, take the step that sets everything in motion – your future self will thank you.

Log in to MyActiveSG+ to explore the programmes and activities you can enjoy with your SG60 ActiveSG credit.

*Except facilities classified under the Dual Use Scheme.

Related Topics

ActiveSG Sport Singapore MyActiveGYM MyActiveSWIM exercise fitness fitness goals SG60
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement