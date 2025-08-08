Making active living more accessible with the S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up

Not sure where to begin? Since its launch in April 2014, ActiveSG has encouraged Singaporeans of all ages to live better through sport. Today, more than 2.5 million members are tapping into a growing catalogue of affordable, innovative and inclusive options across ActiveSG sport centres and school-based Dual Use Scheme facilities.

Among the many perks: Members aged 12 and above enjoy access to ActiveSG gyms at wallet-friendly rates, with additional discounts for students under 17 and seniors aged 55 and above. The MyActiveGYM multi-entry pass offers islandwide access to gym facilities. A peak pass allows entry during opening hours, seven days a week, while an off-peak pass gives access from opening until 4pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

If the pool is your happy place, MyActiveSWIM provides unlimited access to ActiveSG swimming complexes every day, so you can take a dip whenever the mood strikes.

To support your fitness journey, Sport Singapore is offering a S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Log in to MyActiveSG+ by Dec 31 to book facilities*, fitness programmes as well as swim and gym passes. New members who sign up before the deadline will receive a total of S$200 in credits – combining the regular S$100 welcome bonus with the SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up.

EARLY STEPS TO LIFELONG FITNESS

An active start lays the groundwork for well-rounded growth. It can boost physical development, improve posture and coordination, and support sharper focus and memory. Plus, it keeps kids energised and away from screens when school’s out.

To help more young participants discover the joy of movement, ActiveSG members can now offset up to 60 per cent of School Holiday Programme fees – double the previous subsidy.

The ActiveSG School Holiday Programmes provide a great outlet for little ones and teens to burn off energy and make memories with friends and family during the break. Simply search ‘SHP60’ on MyActiveSG+ to view eligible activities.

GET MORE OUT OF YOUR CREDITS THIS SG60