Making active living more accessible with the S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up
Whether you’re easing in or picking up the pace, it’s now more affordable to make movement part of your routine.
After a long day, collapsing onto the couch can feel well-earned and hard to resist. But making space for movement in your week can be one of the most rewarding habits for your body and mind.
Research has shown that 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity – think cycling, jogging or swimming – each week can improve quality of life and lower the risk of chronic conditions. It also supports mental well-being – regular exercise has been linked to improved mood, better emotional regulation and relief from depressive symptoms.
And as we age, keeping up with light activity can make a lasting impact. Just 30 minutes a day six times a week, focusing on strength, balance and flexibility, has been found to raise life expectancy by over 40 per cent.
GETTING STARTED WITH ACTIVESG
Not sure where to begin? Since its launch in April 2014, ActiveSG has encouraged Singaporeans of all ages to live better through sport. Today, more than 2.5 million members are tapping into a growing catalogue of affordable, innovative and inclusive options across ActiveSG sport centres and school-based Dual Use Scheme facilities.
Among the many perks: Members aged 12 and above enjoy access to ActiveSG gyms at wallet-friendly rates, with additional discounts for students under 17 and seniors aged 55 and above. The MyActiveGYM multi-entry pass offers islandwide access to gym facilities. A peak pass allows entry during opening hours, seven days a week, while an off-peak pass gives access from opening until 4pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.
If the pool is your happy place, MyActiveSWIM provides unlimited access to ActiveSG swimming complexes every day, so you can take a dip whenever the mood strikes.
To support your fitness journey, Sport Singapore is offering a S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Log in to MyActiveSG+ by Dec 31 to book facilities*, fitness programmes as well as swim and gym passes. New members who sign up before the deadline will receive a total of S$200 in credits – combining the regular S$100 welcome bonus with the SG60 ActiveSG credit top-up.
EARLY STEPS TO LIFELONG FITNESS
An active start lays the groundwork for well-rounded growth. It can boost physical development, improve posture and coordination, and support sharper focus and memory. Plus, it keeps kids energised and away from screens when school’s out.
To help more young participants discover the joy of movement, ActiveSG members can now offset up to 60 per cent of School Holiday Programme fees – double the previous subsidy.
The ActiveSG School Holiday Programmes provide a great outlet for little ones and teens to burn off energy and make memories with friends and family during the break. Simply search ‘SHP60’ on MyActiveSG+ to view eligible activities.
GET MORE OUT OF YOUR CREDITS THIS SG60
As part of the nationwide celebration, members can now use their credits to fully cover the cost of any Active Health programme, including fitness assessments, health checks and body composition analyses.
The Active Health website makes it easier to navigate your fitness journey, with programmes tailored to different needs – from building strength in your 40s to using exercise to help manage a chronic condition.
Whether you’re starting fresh, getting back on track or simply looking to feel better, now’s a good time to focus on your well-being. A small push can go further with support from family, friends or a fitness buddy who adds motivation, accountability and a dash of friendly competition.
If you don’t manage to use up all your credits this year, worry not – any unused ActiveSG credits will automatically be extended to the end of 2026. Just make at least one transaction in 2026, such as booking an activity or facility, to keep them active.
This SG60, take the step that sets everything in motion – your future self will thank you.
Log in to MyActiveSG+ to explore the programmes and activities you can enjoy with your SG60 ActiveSG credit.
*Except facilities classified under the Dual Use Scheme.