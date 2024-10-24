Master sustainability: Combining business and science for a better future

Unpredictable weather, shifting climate patterns, and the strain on business operations and infrastructure – these challenges highlight the growing impact of the climate crisis. Beyond the environmental and human toll, companies are feeling the pressure.

As a result, sustainability has risen to the top of the corporate agenda. Businesses, from multinational giants to smaller enterprises, are working to reduce carbon emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This shift has fuelled a surge in demand for sustainability professionals, noted Dr Charles Lee, programme coordinator for the new Master of Environmental Management and Sustainability (MEMS) programme, and director of the Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD) at Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia), the Asia-Pacific hub of the University of Newcastle, Australia.

Highlighting the acute lack of skilled professionals in sustainability, Professor Abhishek Bhati, pro vice-chancellor and CEO of Newcastle Australia, said: “We believe that the MEMS programme will fulfil an important need to train professionals in the environmental and sustainability sectors.”

MEETING THE NEED FOR SUSTAINABILITY PROFESSIONALS