More than just a flight: How to get the most out of Malaysia Airlines

It’s not just about where you’re going, but how you get there. For nearly eight decades, Malaysia Airlines has flown the world with its signature brand of hospitality – one humbly expressed with cabin crew greeting passengers, palm over heart.

As a full-service airline, it offers all the perks you’d expect: Complimentary check-in baggage (ranging from 20kg to 50kg, depending on class and fare tier), in-flight meals, a generous entertainment catalogue and award-winning service designed to delight.

But more than that, it’s the small, thoughtful touches that set the experience apart. A friendly exchange. An unexpected treat. These are the moments that transform a flight into a journey of joy.

From staying connected at 30,000 feet to refined dining on board, here’s how to make the most of your next flight with Malaysia Airlines.

ENJOY THE LITTLE LUXURIES

Malaysia Airlines recognises that in the air, comfort often begins with a good meal. The carrier’s wide-ranging menu features international favourites alongside its Best of Asia dishes. This includes seasonal options that spotlights regional flavours, such as Indonesian nasi tumpeng kuning – turmeric rice served with spicy prawns or chicken.

Worried your choice might run out? You can pre-book your meal from 30 days to 24 hours before your flight. The airline also caters to dietary preferences, with an all-halal menu that includes plant-based options.

Craving something sweet mid-flight? On selected routes, ask the crew for a Cool Treat – a simple indulgence in the form of ice cream served at your seat.