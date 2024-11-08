Pioneering a lower-carbon future for Formula One

For Dr Loreti, being involved in the R&D of fuels using sustainable components for Scuderia Ferrari HP over the past four years has been an exciting challenge. “The evolution of fuel regulations is central to our work,” she explained. “It’s all about identifying the next target and expanding the limits of what’s possible.”

From 2026, the FIA requires race fuels to be manufactured using advanced sustainable feedstocks. These could include byproducts like sugarcane bagasse (the fibrous material left after the juice is extracted), which can be processed into ethanol – a valuable fuel source.

In addition to bagasse, fuel molecules can be made from recycled plastics or municipal waste. Another method involves combining hydrogen with carbon captured from atmospheric carbon dioxide to create hydrocarbon chains, commonly known as e-fuels.

While Dr Loreti declined to reveal which method Shell will use for Scuderia Ferrari HP’s race fuel, citing the competitive nature of the sport, she shared that Shell leverages digital tools to simulate millions of different fuel formulations, selecting the highest-performing ones to test in Scuderia Ferrari HP engines. “This streamlined approach helps us push the boundaries of fuel efficiency and performance,” she said.

“The constant evolution of FIA regulations drives us to explore new frontiers,” she added. “While we face fresh constraints, we also encounter exciting challenges, discovering new opportunities in an environment where scientists are consistently challenged to reach new heights.”

Find out more about Shell’s 100 per cent sustainable race fuel for the 2026 season of F1.