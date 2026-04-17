Powering Asia’s energy transition through applied postgraduate training

Sustainability director, ESG (environmental, social and governance) manager, technical lead in renewables, energy transition lead – two decades ago, many of these roles were still emerging. Today, they are central to a global energy sector shaped by the rapid development of renewable technologies, the integration of new energy sources and artificial intelligence’s (AI) expanding role in energy distribution and consumption.

To meet this shift, Newcastle University has launched a new Master of Science (MSc) in Energy Management (Renewable Enterprise), aimed at building a pipeline of energy professionals equipped to lead innovation in energy management, technology and policy.

“As energy professionals take up new roles in areas like engineering, policy, compliance and analysis, they must be well equipped to meet the industry’s evolving needs,” said Dr Duncan Rayner, chief operating officer of Newcastle University in Singapore.