Powering a circular future: Bosch Rexroth’s breakthrough in EV battery recycling
Its new dry and clean automated deep-discharge system recovers energy, enhances safety and speeds up processing.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are driving the future of transportation, accounting for over 20 per cent of all new cars sold worldwide last year. In Singapore, the number of EVs rose by 52 per cent between 2024 and 2025.
As the global shift to EVs continues apace, so does the urgent need for efficient, safe and industrialised solutions to manage end-of-life EV batteries. Due to the complex and challenging nature of EV battery recycling – which requires the complete discharging of energy and safe extraction of rare, volatile metals – there is a significant gap in the efficiency, speed and safety of the process. Furthermore, no one-size-fits-all recycling solution exists to address the rising diversity in battery types and manufacturers.
Bosch Rexroth has introduced the world’s first fully automated dry and clean deep-discharge process that chemically deactivates batteries in under 15 minutes, depending on battery type. This is a dramatic leap from existing overnight and water-based solutions. Crucially, any remaining energy can be captured and used to power the automated system itself. With the right infrastructure, the energy can also be fed into an energy storage system or returned to the factory grid, transforming a potential waste stream into a renewable resource.
“By combining industrial automation, energy recovery and safety innovation, we’ve turned what was once a laboratory or small-scale process into a fully automated, scalable and safe solution capable of handling multiple battery types in a much quicker process and under monitored, digitalised control,” said Mr Stanson Tse, vertical manager, Semiconductor and Battery (SEA), at Bosch Rexroth.
RISING TO THE CHALLENGE OF EV BATTERY RECYCLING
EV batteries vary greatly in chemistry, form and design. Common chemistries include lithium iron phosphate or nickel-manganese-cobalt, each requiring different recovery and safety strategies.
They are also typically built from multiple cells forming a module, with several modules connected to form a battery pack. “These EV cells can be one of three types – cylindrical, prismatic or pouch – and each type requires different strategies in disassembly and recycling,” explained Mr Tse.
He added that end-of-life EV batteries often arrive with varying charge and degradation levels, which complicate the pre-treatment process. Even a battery showing a 0 per cent charge may still contain residual voltage, which poses a safety risk. Before disassembly, batteries must be fully discharged to prevent electric shock or fire.
Many existing discharging methods are time-consuming, energy-intensive and susceptible to contamination. Wear and tear, such as rust, can add further challenges to the battery recycling process.
“In conventional methods, batteries are left to discharge naturally and can take several hours or even overnight – with no guarantees that they’ve completed the process,” said Mr Tse. “In contrast, our system discharges multiple battery packs and modules in a much quicker process, with continuous digital monitoring.”
Besides shortening cycle times, this allows recycling plants to handle higher volumes with the same footprint. Intelligent automation, real-time temperature monitoring and careful control of the system’s drives during the discharging process ensure that the process maintains consistent safety and quality standards.
CLOSING THE LOOP ON MATERIAL CIRCULARITY
Depending on battery type and internal resistance, Bosch Rexroth’s dry and clean process is upwards of 50 times faster than existing discharge methods. It also eliminates the need for 24-hour waits and temporary battery storage.
“This translates to faster throughput, reduced downtime and lower handling costs,” said Mr Tse. “Clients gain a safer, cleaner and efficient solution that is scalable, enhancing their recycling operations value chain.”
The system can be built on Bosch Rexroth’s modular factory automation platform and open software architecture, allowing deployment tailored to the customer’s specific needs. Additionally, the monitored system uses infra-red cameras for real-time temperature control, preventing thermal overrun or fire. Even if a fire breaks out, the system automatically removes affected batteries via an egress line, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
ADVANCING THE GLOBAL BATTERY RECYCLING CHAIN
As part of its commitment to strengthening the recycling value chain, Bosch Rexroth supplied the technology for Europe’s first fully automated deep-discharge system for used EV batteries in 2024.
In Southeast Asia – where energy demand and sustainability targets are accelerating – the company’s process can help manufacturers reduce reliance on external power, lower carbon emissions and optimise energy resources. “It’s a small but powerful step towards building smarter, self-sustaining factories in the region,” said Mr Tse.
Looking ahead, as EV adoption rises, new battery forms and designs will continue to emerge. This growing diversity makes adaptable and scalable recycling systems even more critical to maintain material circularity, Mr Tse highlighted.
“By combining automation, digital monitoring and energy recovery, we’re closing the loop on the battery life cycle and supporting a circular energy economy,” said Mr Tse.
