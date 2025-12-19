Powering a circular future: Bosch Rexroth’s breakthrough in EV battery recycling

Electric vehicles (EVs) are driving the future of transportation, accounting for over 20 per cent of all new cars sold worldwide last year. In Singapore, the number of EVs rose by 52 per cent between 2024 and 2025.

As the global shift to EVs continues apace, so does the urgent need for efficient, safe and industrialised solutions to manage end-of-life EV batteries. Due to the complex and challenging nature of EV battery recycling – which requires the complete discharging of energy and safe extraction of rare, volatile metals – there is a significant gap in the efficiency, speed and safety of the process. Furthermore, no one-size-fits-all recycling solution exists to address the rising diversity in battery types and manufacturers.

Bosch Rexroth has introduced the world’s first fully automated dry and clean deep-discharge process that chemically deactivates batteries in under 15 minutes, depending on battery type. This is a dramatic leap from existing overnight and water-based solutions. Crucially, any remaining energy can be captured and used to power the automated system itself. With the right infrastructure, the energy can also be fed into an energy storage system or returned to the factory grid, transforming a potential waste stream into a renewable resource.

“By combining industrial automation, energy recovery and safety innovation, we’ve turned what was once a laboratory or small-scale process into a fully automated, scalable and safe solution capable of handling multiple battery types in a much quicker process and under monitored, digitalised control,” said Mr Stanson Tse, vertical manager, Semiconductor and Battery (SEA), at Bosch Rexroth.

RISING TO THE CHALLENGE OF EV BATTERY RECYCLING

EV batteries vary greatly in chemistry, form and design. Common chemistries include lithium iron phosphate or nickel-manganese-cobalt, each requiring different recovery and safety strategies.

They are also typically built from multiple cells forming a module, with several modules connected to form a battery pack. “These EV cells can be one of three types – cylindrical, prismatic or pouch – and each type requires different strategies in disassembly and recycling,” explained Mr Tse.