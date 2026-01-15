Powering the next chapter of global growth for Singapore businesses
As local firms look to grow across borders, Airwallex is helping them scale with smarter cross-border financial tools.
2025 was a year of adjustment for many businesses in Singapore, as they navigated higher operating costs and an increasingly uncertain global environment. Still, many continued to seek growth. Singapore remains a key base for companies looking to expand into Asia and beyond – a position that continues to shape how firms approach scale, resilience and cross-border operations.
Amid these shifts, Airwallex has focused on building practical financial tools in Singapore to help businesses manage their cash flow and support growth. Over the past year, the company has rolled out new products, deepened partnerships and invested in the local business community.
HELPING BUSINESSES DO MORE WITH THEIR MONEY
A key milestone for Airwallex in 2025 was the launch of Airwallex Yield in Singapore in July. Following approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Airwallex received a capital markets services licence, allowing it to offer regulated investment solutions.
Airwallex Yield enables businesses to earn competitive returns on their multi-currency balances, turning idle cash into a more active part of financial planning. For Singapore-based firms managing funds across markets, it brings treasury and operational finance together on a single platform.
The company has also expanded its payment collection capabilities. The launch of its point-of-sale (POS) terminal, alongside existing online payment links, offers travel merchants an integrated payment solution – with a broader rollout planned. Businesses can now manage both online and in-store payments on one platform.
The goal is to offer a more consistent, reliable way to accept payments – wherever customers are. With its broader platform features, Airwallex also enables partners to embed POS functionality into their own services, using the company’s global financial infrastructure.
SUPPORTING FOUNDERS IN THEIR EARLY-STAGE JOURNEY
Airwallex’s impact in Singapore goes beyond its product offerings. In 2025, the company launched the global rollout of its refreshed Airwallex for Startups programme, beginning in Singapore before expanding to other markets.
The refreshed programme aims to help founders embed finance into their growth strategy from the outset. It brings together Airwallex’s financial tools, mentorship from chief financial officers and an AI innovation sandbox. In Singapore, brands such as Love, Bonito, Motherswork and Mighty Jaxx are among those working with Airwallex as they grow locally and abroad.
“The best ideas don’t just need funding; they need the right financial foundations to scale,” said Ms Lucy Liu, co-founder and president of Airwallex. “We want to give founders the tools, knowledge and support they need to turn finance into an advantage.”
TRUSTED BY GLOBAL PARTNERS
Airwallex’s growth is also reflected in its global partnerships. In July 2025, it became the exclusive finance software partner of Arsenal Football Club, supporting the club’s international financial operations – from supplier payments and staff expenses to payment services for its hospitality platform.
Airwallex is also an official partner of McLaren Racing, powering the team’s global financial operations through its payments network. In October, representatives from Airwallex joined McLaren Racing and Singapore Exchange Group for a market-open ceremony to mark the start of the Singapore Grand Prix, in a season that saw McLaren win the Constructors’ Championship and Lando Norris secure the Drivers’ Championship.
EARNING INDUSTRY RECOGNITION AND SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY
Airwallex’s work in Singapore has been recognised locally. Last year, the company was named one of Singapore’s top fintech companies in the Tech in Asia x Statista 2026 list. Additionally, it picked up three awards at the 2025 Asia FinTech Awards, including Best Employer and Banking Tech of the Year.
The company also seeks to contribute beyond business. In July 2025, it was recognised as a Company of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, in recognition of its growing focus on corporate purpose and social impact in Singapore. Airwallex partnered with United Women Singapore’s Girls2Pioneers initiative to host 16 aspiring young women at the Fintech and Career Readiness Workshop. The session offered crash courses in engineering, product, commercialisation, branding and operations – providing participants with a real-world look into careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“At Airwallex, purpose matters,” said Ms Liu. “We believe innovation should go hand in hand with positive impact, and we’re proud to support the communities we live and work in – whether through our time, products or expertise.”
GROWING WITH A GLOBAL VIEW
Singapore continues to be a key base for Airwallex’s global growth. In 2025, as Airwallex celebrated its 10th anniversary, the company raised US$300 million (S$387 million) in May, followed by a US$330 million Series G round in December, bringing its valuation to US$8 billion. The funding supports further international expansion and investment in AI to improve financial workflows across its platform.
With more Singapore companies looking to scale internationally, Airwallex remains focused on building the financial infrastructure to support them at every step.
Discover how Airwallex can help your business scale globally.