Raise a glass to a healthier heart

While genetics can influence cholesterol, much of the risk comes from daily behaviours such as a sedentary routine, smoking and diets high in saturated and trans fats. In Singapore’s vibrant food scene, many popular dishes derive their rich flavours from ingredients high in saturated fat, which may contribute to elevated cholesterol.

The good news? These are modifiable risk factors. By adjusting eating habits and incorporating regular physical activity, it is possible to lower LDL cholesterol. Certain foods and nutrients can also play a role in cholesterol management – one of them is plant stanols.

WHAT ARE PLANT STANOLS?

Plant stanols are naturally occurring compounds found in foods such as nuts, fruits, cereals and grains, but only in trace amounts. For example, 100g of tomatoes contains around 1mg of these compounds. For perspective, you would need to eat about 200kg of tomatoes in a day to get just 2g of plant stanols.

Research from the National Lipid Association and the British Dietetic Association shows that daily intake of 1.5g to 3g of plant stanols plant stanols, taken with a main meal, may lower LDL cholesterol by 7.5 to 12 per cent within two to three weeks. However, the effect can vary between individuals and taking more than 3g is unlikely to provide additional benefit.

Prof Gylling explained that plant stanols help lower LDL cholesterol by limiting how much cholesterol is absorbed in the gut. Most plant stanols leave the body in the stools together with the unabsorbed cholesterol, which, over time, helps lower LDL levels.

A SIMPLE WAY TO GET YOUR DAILY STANOLS