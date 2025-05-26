Raising healthy children, one habit at a time

Whenever Dr Nicholas Ng Beng Hui pulls out his phone at the dinner table for work, his children, aged two and five and a half, are quick to remind him to put it away.

Dr Ng, a consultant in the division of paediatric endocrinology at the Khoo Teck Puat National University Children’s Medical Institute, National University Hospital, welcomes the gentle nudge. After all, healthy habits – including managing screen use – start with parents, who are a child’s first role models.

To support parents in this role, Grow Well SG equips families with resources and tools across four key areas: Screen use, physical activity, nutrition and sleep. Launched in January, this national health initiative – jointly helmed by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social and Family Development – is designed to create an environment where children can thrive by cultivating healthy habits.

GROWING UP WELL 101

Dr Ng highlighted four key building blocks for a child’s holistic development: Healthy, well-balanced nutrition; adequate physical activity; quality sleep and a positive learning environment. Nurturing these habits in age-appropriate ways supports the evolving physical, mental, cognitive and emotional needs of children from infancy to adulthood.

But in today’s fast-paced world, many parents are stretched thin. A 2022 survey by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital found that more are turning to electronic devices to occupy their children – a quick fix that can come with a cost. Excessive screen use has been linked to reduced sleep, less physical activity and fewer chances for meaningful social interactions.

As a father of two young children, Dr Ng has picked up valuable lessons from friends as well as parents of his patients: “I’ve learned how important it is to be intentional with our time – especially when it comes to bonding with our children.”