Raising healthy children, one habit at a time
From screen time to sleep routines, Grow Well SG offers practical support to help families build healthy habits from a young age.
Whenever Dr Nicholas Ng Beng Hui pulls out his phone at the dinner table for work, his children, aged two and five and a half, are quick to remind him to put it away.
Dr Ng, a consultant in the division of paediatric endocrinology at the Khoo Teck Puat National University Children’s Medical Institute, National University Hospital, welcomes the gentle nudge. After all, healthy habits – including managing screen use – start with parents, who are a child’s first role models.
To support parents in this role, Grow Well SG equips families with resources and tools across four key areas: Screen use, physical activity, nutrition and sleep. Launched in January, this national health initiative – jointly helmed by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social and Family Development – is designed to create an environment where children can thrive by cultivating healthy habits.
GROWING UP WELL 101
Dr Ng highlighted four key building blocks for a child’s holistic development: Healthy, well-balanced nutrition; adequate physical activity; quality sleep and a positive learning environment. Nurturing these habits in age-appropriate ways supports the evolving physical, mental, cognitive and emotional needs of children from infancy to adulthood.
But in today’s fast-paced world, many parents are stretched thin. A 2022 survey by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital found that more are turning to electronic devices to occupy their children – a quick fix that can come with a cost. Excessive screen use has been linked to reduced sleep, less physical activity and fewer chances for meaningful social interactions.
As a father of two young children, Dr Ng has picked up valuable lessons from friends as well as parents of his patients: “I’ve learned how important it is to be intentional with our time – especially when it comes to bonding with our children.”
To reinforce that, he and his wife make it a point to disconnect from devices during family time, setting aside moments each week for shared meals, outdoor play and exercise. These occasions double as opportunities to instil healthy habits, making them part of their children’s natural rhythm.
“Physical activity should match a child’s stage of motor development,” Dr Ng explained. “That could mean starting with regular tummy time (supervised time lying on their stomach) for babies, progressing to walks with parents and gradually building up as their coordination and confidence grow.”
For the Ng family, weekday evenings and weekends are often spent outdoors at parks and nature areas. What began as stroller rides has naturally evolved into cycling and scooting sessions, with Dr Ng and his wife jogging alongside. He noted that healthy habits tend to stick when they’re embedded into everyday family life. “If parents expect their children to eat well and stay active but don’t model these habits themselves, it’s unlikely the behaviour will stick,” he stressed.
When parents get involved, it not only reinforces healthy habits, but also deepens the parent-child bond. Creating a positive learning environment doesn’t require fancy tools – simple toys, books or DIY crafts can become fun, meaningful ways to spend time together.
“Children learn best through play,” said Dr Ng. “It’s not just about keeping them engaged – it’s also about how they build creativity, language skills and emotional intelligence. Through play, they learn to make choices, plan rules, share, take turns and explore new ideas.”
SUPPORTING HEALTHY HABITS, ONE CHILD AT A TIME
Beyond play, routines around sleep, nutrition and movement are just as essential to a child’s development. But in today’s busy world, keeping them on track can be a real challenge.
Research from the Centre for Holistic Initiatives for Learning and Development at the National University of Singapore reported that 65 per cent of school-aged children get less than the recommended nine to 11 hours of sleep on school nights, a pattern linked to higher risk of childhood obesity and other physical and mental health concerns.
These findings underscore the importance of forming healthy habits early. Dr Ng encourages parents to begin by identifying specific challenges – whether it’s inconsistent bedtimes or eating without awareness – and to draw on practical tools from platforms such as Grow Well SG.
As part of Grow Well SG, personalised health plans will be progressively rolled out through the Health Promotion Board’s annual school health screening programme, starting this year with Primary 1 to Primary 3 students. In addition to vaccination records, screening results and any necessary referrals, each child will receive a customised lifestyle plan – complete with tips and resources to support parents in building lasting healthy habits.
Dr Ng believes tailored health plans work better because they reflect each child’s health needs and family context. “They also give parents a say in goal-setting and a stake in the outcome,” he added.
Raising kids isn’t easy but it’s one of life’s most rewarding journeys. “Start healthy habits early, enjoy the ride and don’t expect perfection,” said Dr Ng. “Embrace the support available to you, including the resources and care offered by Grow Well SG.”
Visit Grow Well SG to learn how you can nurture healthy, happy children.