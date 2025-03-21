Retire with confidence: Investment solutions for your next chapter in life
Lion Global Investors offers options designed to support your retirement dreams – from preserving capital and growing your wealth to potentially generating income and building a legacy.
Retirement is the beginning of a new adventure – a time to explore, fulfil long-held aspirations or simply enjoy the freedom to live life on your own terms. To make the most of this phase, having a solid financial foundation is key. With longer life expectancy, effective planning ensures that you can pursue your retirement dreams with confidence.
According to OCBC’s 2024 Financial Wellness Index, only 54 per cent of Singaporeans have begun planning for retirement. This underscores the need for structured retirement strategies to potentially secure an adequate nest egg.
“Inflation erodes purchasing power over time, impacting both daily expenses and long-term savings,” explained Mr Darius Foo, head of distribution business at homegrown asset management company Lion Global Investors. “This is why a diversified retirement plan is critical to mitigate risks, reduce reliance on any single asset or market and provide greater financial flexibility.”
The OCBC Financial Wellness Index 2024 also revealed that one in four Singaporeans started, or only intend to start, retirement planning in their 50s or later. Among those with retirement plans, 40 per cent are on track with their retirement plans as they tend to contribute more regularly to their retirement funds, estimate their monthly expenses more accurately and have passive income.
Getting a head start is another way to stay on track with retirement plans. “Starting early enables individuals to harness the power compounding and build their savings over time,” said Mr Foo. “The earlier you begin, the more confidence you can have in embracing the next chapter of your life.”
LOCAL EXPERTISE, GLOBAL OUTLOOK
Lion Global Investors has been helping clients navigate the Asian markets since 1986, combining decades of local expertise with a global outlook to address the evolving financial needs of Singaporeans. Recent data shows that with lower returns on investments, many Singaporeans are finding it harder to contribute to their retirement funds or build a financial safety net.
Lion Global Investors is addressing these challenges through a diversified approach to retirement planning. Its retirement solutions span key global markets – including the United States, Japan, Asia Pacific and Singapore – and invest in equities, bonds and multi assets. To make retirement planning more accessible, the company also offers cost-efficient strategies, such as exchange-traded funds with low expense ratios. “These options help maximise net returns while keeping retirement planning adaptable and affordable,” Mr Foo added.
To support both short- and long-term goals, multi-asset solutions like the All Seasons Fund feature an all-in management fee capped at 50 basis points. This transparent approach eliminates hidden costs and provides flexibility with accumulation, distribution and decumulation share classes, making it possibly suitable for clients seeking either growth or income streams during retirement.
TAILORED SOLUTIONS FOR VARIOUS STAGES OF RETIREMENT
Retirement is not a one-size-fits-all journey. Instead of following traditional age-based approaches, individuals can plan their retirement strategies based on their unique financial goals and aspirations.
For example, an investor nearing retirement with a solid financial foundation may prioritise legacy planning to preserve wealth for future generations. This could mean adopting a longer investment horizon and incorporating growth assets beyond fixed income, depending on their objectives and risk appetite, noted Mr Foo.
On the other hand, an investor in their 30s or 40s may focus on building a plan that generates a steady income stream from a specific age, such as 65. To achieve this, they may balance growth opportunities with stability, aligning their strategy with their long-term financial goals.
“Retirement goals evolve over time, and investment strategies should adapt accordingly,” said Mr Foo. “At Lion Global Investors, we offer a comprehensive suite of retirement solutions to support a wide range of investor needs and financial objectives.”
For Singaporeans looking to invest using their CPF, Lion Global Investors offers a range of Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS)-registered funds catering to different risk appetites and financial objectives. These include the Infinity US 500 Stock Index Fund SGD, Infinity Global Stock Index Fund SGD, LionGlobal Japan Growth Fund SGD-H, LionGlobal Asia Pacific Fund SGD, LionGlobal Singapore Fixed Income Investment Class A SGD and the LionGlobal Short Duration Bond Fund Class A SGD (Dist), which is classified as low to medium risk by the CPF. The latter invests in fixed income to generate regular income while seeking capital growth, providing a stable option for investors looking for a balance of income and security.
“Accessibility is key,” said Mr Foo. “Through partnerships with banks, insurance companies and digital platforms, we ensure that our solutions are widely available to help clients craft strategies tailored to their needs.”
THREE HABITS FOR A SECURE FUTURE
Building a secure retirement isn’t just about investments – it’s also about developing smart financial habits, Mr Foo stressed. Starting early is fundamental. The earlier you begin, the more time your savings have to grow. “For example, saving S$100 monthly for 40 years at a 5 per cent annual return could grow to S$159,960 – triple the amount saved over just 20 years*,” he pointed out.
Planning holistically is equally important. Retirement planning should run concurrently with other major financial goals, such as buying a home or funding children’s education. “This ensures that your resources are allocated strategically, preventing a single milestone from depleting your savings,” he explained.
Finally, do not underestimate the power of small contributions. Even modest savings can have a significant long-term impact, especially when combined with disciplined, diversified investing.
“Retirement is inevitable, but financial insecurity doesn’t have to be,” Mr Foo emphasised. “With thoughtful planning and consistent habits, you can build a secure future.”
Embrace retirement with confidence through Lion Global Investors’ retirement solutions. Lion Global Investors is part of the OCBC Group.
* Figures provided are for illustrative purposes only.
This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It is for information only and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation. You should read the prospectus available at lionglobalinvestors.com before deciding whether to invest in the funds or ETFs. Investments involve risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Lion Global Investors® Limited (UEN/Registration No. 198601745D).