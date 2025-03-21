Retire with confidence: Investment solutions for your next chapter in life

Retirement is the beginning of a new adventure – a time to explore, fulfil long-held aspirations or simply enjoy the freedom to live life on your own terms. To make the most of this phase, having a solid financial foundation is key. With longer life expectancy, effective planning ensures that you can pursue your retirement dreams with confidence.

According to OCBC’s 2024 Financial Wellness Index, only 54 per cent of Singaporeans have begun planning for retirement. This underscores the need for structured retirement strategies to potentially secure an adequate nest egg.

“Inflation erodes purchasing power over time, impacting both daily expenses and long-term savings,” explained Mr Darius Foo, head of distribution business at homegrown asset management company Lion Global Investors. “This is why a diversified retirement plan is critical to mitigate risks, reduce reliance on any single asset or market and provide greater financial flexibility.”

The OCBC Financial Wellness Index 2024 also revealed that one in four Singaporeans started, or only intend to start, retirement planning in their 50s or later. Among those with retirement plans, 40 per cent are on track with their retirement plans as they tend to contribute more regularly to their retirement funds, estimate their monthly expenses more accurately and have passive income.

Getting a head start is another way to stay on track with retirement plans. “Starting early enables individuals to harness the power compounding and build their savings over time,” said Mr Foo. “The earlier you begin, the more confidence you can have in embracing the next chapter of your life.”

LOCAL EXPERTISE, GLOBAL OUTLOOK

Lion Global Investors has been helping clients navigate the Asian markets since 1986, combining decades of local expertise with a global outlook to address the evolving financial needs of Singaporeans. Recent data shows that with lower returns on investments, many Singaporeans are finding it harder to contribute to their retirement funds or build a financial safety net.

Lion Global Investors is addressing these challenges through a diversified approach to retirement planning. Its retirement solutions span key global markets – including the United States, Japan, Asia Pacific and Singapore – and invest in equities, bonds and multi assets. To make retirement planning more accessible, the company also offers cost-efficient strategies, such as exchange-traded funds with low expense ratios. “These options help maximise net returns while keeping retirement planning adaptable and affordable,” Mr Foo added.

To support both short- and long-term goals, multi-asset solutions like the All Seasons Fund feature an all-in management fee capped at 50 basis points. This transparent approach eliminates hidden costs and provides flexibility with accumulation, distribution and decumulation share classes, making it possibly suitable for clients seeking either growth or income streams during retirement.

TAILORED SOLUTIONS FOR VARIOUS STAGES OF RETIREMENT