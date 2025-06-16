Safeguarding children against the risks of a digital world
At Kinderland, digital literacy is introduced in a nurturing environment that supports balanced cognitive and social development.
In today’s tech-saturated world, it’s essential to equip children with digital literacy – while also finding a healthy balance between screen use and hands-on activities. When used purposefully, technology can help children build familiarity with the digital tools they will encounter throughout their education and beyond. This is where preschools like Kinderland make a difference.
At Kinderland, screens are used solely for learning – not for entertainment or to pass time. Foundational coding concepts are first introduced in nursery through screen-free tools like Code-a-Pillar, Bee-Bot and Dash Robot, helping children develop communication, creativity and critical thinking, along with sequencing, pattern recognition and logical reasoning skills.
Screen-based tools such as iPads and the Scratch Junior app are introduced only in the final term of K2. With Scratch Junior’s simple drag-and-drop interface, children create interactive stories, gaining experience in storytelling, problem-solving and project design – all in a safe, age-appropriate digital environment.
Kinderland’s Literacy through IT (LIT) programme also provides a safe and structured way for children from nursery to K2 to learn how to use computers. After learning the basic rules of responsible use, children spend about 20 minutes each lesson on activities like word building, decoding, reading and creative writing.
“Digital safety is a key part of our curriculum,” said Dr Carol Loy, senior director of curriculum and professional development at Kinderland. “When introducing computer usage, our educators guide children to understand what safe and appropriate use looks like. These early conversations help children develop a healthy sense of digital responsibility in an age-appropriate way.”
This thoughtful approach to digital education is something parents have noticed and appreciated.
“Whether it’s reading and writing, learning computer basics or building problem-solving skills through coding tasks, these programmes lay a strong foundation for primary school,” said Mdm Evalyn Tan, whose five-year-old child attends Kinderland Preschool @ Marine Parade. “My child always comes home eager to share what he has learned – it’s clear he enjoys and remembers what he is taught.”
HANDS-ON LEARNING REMAINS A PRIORITY
To avoid over-dependence on screens, Kinderland ensures that screen-free activities remain central to daily learning. Beyond classroom lessons, children are encouraged to read, explore arts and crafts, play musical instruments and take part in collaborative games.
If a child appears overly reliant on screens – such as using a tablet upon arrival or requesting one from their parents immediately after dismissal – Kinderland’s centre leaders and educators work closely with parents to provide guidance on encouraging more balanced learning and play at home.
“By setting clear boundaries around screen time and providing meaningful, engaging learning opportunities, we nurture children’s innate curiosity and support strong cognitive, emotional and social growth,” said Dr Loy.
WHY BALANCE MATTERS: THE HIDDEN COSTS OF EXCESSIVE SCREEN TIME
Research from National University of Singapore shows that excessive screen use at an early age can alter brain activity, impacting functions like impulse control and task management.
“Relying on screens to soothe or entertain children may impede their ability to develop self-regulation skills. Children who are frequently given screens to manage emotions may struggle to cope with frustration and have more tantrums,” Dr Loy explained. “Too much screen time can also reduce opportunities for meaningful conversations and social interaction, which are important for language development and understanding social cues.”
There are physical drawbacks, too. Prolonged exposure to screens is closely linked with early-onset myopia, which can lead to severe vision problems later in life. It also reduces physical activity, increasing the risk of childhood obesity and related health issues.
The Ministry of Health recommends no screen time for children under 18 months, except for interactive video calls. For children aged 18 months to six years, screen time should be kept to under an hour per day, excluding schoolwork.
SUPPORTIVE HOME HABITS MATTER
Mdm Tan shared that she has seen positive results after implementing screen-free strategies recommended by her son’s teacher. “We’ve stopped using screens before school and it really helps him start the day with a clear, focused mind. In the evenings, keeping screens off has made bedtime easier, too – he now winds down with hands-on play and calming activities.”
She also found that certain screen-free activities hold her son’s attention for long stretches. “Building LEGO sets – especially those with step-by-step guides – keeps our son engaged for a long time. It helps him develop focus, problem-solving skills and a sense of accomplishment. It also sparks his creativity as he comes up with interesting characters and imaginative stories,” Mdm Tan shared.
It’s also important for parents and caregivers to model a healthy relationship with screens, especially as children often emulate adult behaviour. Dr Loy recommends establishing tech-free zones at home. “Designate times or spaces – like during meals, family time or bedtime – where screens are off-limits,” she advised. “This encourages face-to-face interaction and helps children appreciate the value of personal connections without digital distractions.”
RAISING THE NEXT GENERATION OF RESPONSIBLE DIGITAL CITIZENS
“Research shows that the human brain develops most rapidly in the first five years of life, making this a crucial window for shaping lifelong learning,” said Dr Loy. “Given the brain’s heightened plasticity in these early years, it is essential to provide enriching, responsive and safe environments that encourage exploration and meaningful interactions.”
At Kinderland, a strong foundation in hands-on learning, guided use of educational technology and close collaboration with families ensures that children develop essential digital skills – while still enjoying the benefits of screen-free play.
