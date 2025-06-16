Safeguarding children against the risks of a digital world

Screen-based tools such as iPads and the Scratch Junior app are introduced only in the final term of K2. With Scratch Junior’s simple drag-and-drop interface, children create interactive stories, gaining experience in storytelling, problem-solving and project design – all in a safe, age-appropriate digital environment.

Kinderland’s Literacy through IT (LIT) programme also provides a safe and structured way for children from nursery to K2 to learn how to use computers. After learning the basic rules of responsible use, children spend about 20 minutes each lesson on activities like word building, decoding, reading and creative writing.

“Digital safety is a key part of our curriculum,” said Dr Carol Loy, senior director of curriculum and professional development at Kinderland. “When introducing computer usage, our educators guide children to understand what safe and appropriate use looks like. These early conversations help children develop a healthy sense of digital responsibility in an age-appropriate way.”

This thoughtful approach to digital education is something parents have noticed and appreciated.

“Whether it’s reading and writing, learning computer basics or building problem-solving skills through coding tasks, these programmes lay a strong foundation for primary school,” said Mdm Evalyn Tan, whose five-year-old child attends Kinderland Preschool @ Marine Parade. “My child always comes home eager to share what he has learned – it’s clear he enjoys and remembers what he is taught.”

HANDS-ON LEARNING REMAINS A PRIORITY

To avoid over-dependence on screens, Kinderland ensures that screen-free activities remain central to daily learning. Beyond classroom lessons, children are encouraged to read, explore arts and crafts, play musical instruments and take part in collaborative games.

If a child appears overly reliant on screens – such as using a tablet upon arrival or requesting one from their parents immediately after dismissal – Kinderland’s centre leaders and educators work closely with parents to provide guidance on encouraging more balanced learning and play at home.

“By setting clear boundaries around screen time and providing meaningful, engaging learning opportunities, we nurture children’s innate curiosity and support strong cognitive, emotional and social growth,” said Dr Loy.