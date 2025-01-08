A second act: Embracing purpose through nursing in later years

For much of his career, Mr Khaider Khalid thrived in the fast-paced IT sector of the banking industry. But as he approached his late 50s, a series of sobering events prompted him to reconsider his path. Colleagues younger than him were grappling with serious health issues such as high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.

“What is wealth if I’m sick?” he wondered. “Anything can happen, and while the company can easily replace me, my family would be left grieving.”

These reflections shifted his priorities. Quality time with his wife, three daughters aged 31, 27 and 23, and his elderly parents took on greater significance. He also began envisioning what his later years might hold.

Instead of slowing down, Mr Khaider chose to embrace change. He sought a career with deeper meaning and a focus on well-being – for himself and for others. Nursing emerged as the natural choice. Today, at 60, he has embarked on his second act as a registered nurse.

A NEW CAREER BEGINS IN THE CLASSROOM