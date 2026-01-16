Shaping the future of tourism in the ice city of Harbin
The 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum Heilongjiang 2025 spotlighted how innovation, cross-border collaboration and evolving policies are transforming tourism economies.
Home to iconic tourist attractions such as the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, Yabuli Ski Resort and China Snow Town, Heilongjiang province in northeast China welcomed more than 280 million tourists in 2024 and generated over US$44 billion (S$56.5 billion) in tourism revenue, reflecting the rising appeal of its capital Harbin among travellers.
Between Dec 15 and 17, 2025, the province played host to more than 1,500 government officials, business leaders and tourism experts from over 30 countries and regions at the 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) Heilongjiang 2025, a platform dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of international tourism.
Started in 2012 in Macau by founding organiser Macao Special Administrative Region Government, GTEF is an annual summit that promotes culture and tourism. To date, it has drawn more than 14,000 participants from over 90 countries and regions, and partnered with 44 countries and 13 Chinese provinces and cities.
The theme for the 11th GTEF – New Quality Productive Forces: Powering the Global Tourism Economy – focused on opportunities for cross-border collaboration and outlined a blueprint for the future of global tourism.
A GLOBAL FORUM FOR TOURISM STAKEHOLDERS
Organised by the People’s Government of Heilongjiang Province and the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, the 11th GTEF was held in collaboration with UN Tourism.
The forum included global policy and business leaders, including UN Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili; Mr Edmund Ho Hau-Wah, chairman of GTEF and vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and Ms Pansy Ho, vice-chairman and secretary-general of GTEF.
Discussions at GTEF centred on four pillars: ice-snow economy and industrial innovation, cultural empowerment and brand building, investment leadership and project development, as well as cross-border collaboration. These were explored through keynote speeches, roundtable discussions and cultural tourism showcases.
Sessions also included discussions on emerging trends in tourism investment and a fireside chat on the legacy and future of ice and snow sports – drawing lessons from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on post-event venue use and regional development.
SHOWCASING THE RISE OF HEILONGJIANG’S CULTURAL TOURISM
This was the first time GTEF was held outside Macau, trading the region’s subtropical climate for the ice and snow of Harbin. According to speakers at the forum, the move reflects Heilongjiang’s growing influence and international appeal.
“Heilongjiang, with its unique geographical advantages, excellent ecological environment, profound cultural heritage and magnificent landscapes, is a desirable tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors,” said Mr Xu Qin, secretary of the Heilongjiang provincial committee of China’s Communist Party, in his welcome remarks.
Echoing this sentiment, Mr Pololikashvili described the Harbin edition as a milestone, noting that the city was “the perfect place to begin this new chapter – a city whose transformation, creativity and confidence have captured the world’s imagination”.
In recent years, Heilongjiang’s two 100-day tourism promotion campaigns have showcased the province’s charms as a cool haven in summer and a classic winter destination, helping it develop year-round tourism offerings.
These efforts are translating into growth. Heilongjiang recorded a 29.1 per cent year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals in 2024, with total tourism spending increasing 67.1 per cent. International arrivals surged 95.4 per cent year-on-year to 1.2 million. At the forum, UN Tourism presented Harbin with a certificate recognising its leadership in ice and snow tourism development.
The timing of the event also offered delegates a first-hand experience of the destination, as GTEF coincided with Heilongjiang’s winter-themed 100-day tourism campaign, enabling attendees to tour key attractions and upcoming development projects.
Reflecting on the forum, Mr Ho said: “The insights and cooperation agreements forged here will inject strong, enduring momentum into the sustainable and high-quality development of tourism in China and the world.”
To learn more, visit the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre or follow its official social media channels.