Shaping the future of tourism in the ice city of Harbin

Home to iconic tourist attractions such as the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, Yabuli Ski Resort and China Snow Town, Heilongjiang province in northeast China welcomed more than 280 million tourists in 2024 and generated over US$44 billion (S$56.5 billion) in tourism revenue, reflecting the rising appeal of its capital Harbin among travellers.

Between Dec 15 and 17, 2025, the province played host to more than 1,500 government officials, business leaders and tourism experts from over 30 countries and regions at the 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) Heilongjiang 2025, a platform dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of international tourism.

Started in 2012 in Macau by founding organiser Macao Special Administrative Region Government, GTEF is an annual summit that promotes culture and tourism. To date, it has drawn more than 14,000 participants from over 90 countries and regions, and partnered with 44 countries and 13 Chinese provinces and cities.

The theme for the 11th GTEF – New Quality Productive Forces: Powering the Global Tourism Economy – focused on opportunities for cross-border collaboration and outlined a blueprint for the future of global tourism.