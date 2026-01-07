Shifting into high gear: Cycle & Carriage invests over S$50m in future-ready infrastructure

With Singapore’s transport landscape moving steadily towards electrification, automotive group Cycle & Carriage (C&C) is investing over S$50 million into a multi-year overhaul of its facilities and operations.

The transformation strategy, which kicked off in 2023 and continues through to 2027, aims to reshape how customers, businesses and industry partners experience automotive retail and servicing, with a greater focus on hospitality, sustainability and efficiency. The initiative also includes an expanded portfolio of electric vehicles (EVs).

“Customers in Singapore expect more than a vehicle purchase. They want a seamless, sustainable and digitally enabled experience from end to end,” said Mr Wilfrid Foo, managing director at C&C. “Our objective is to deliver exceptional journeys every day, for every customer and every trip.”

ELEVATING THE RETAIL EXPERIENCE

Central to the transformation is a wide-ranging multi-year refurbishment, spanning showrooms, service centres and operational zones across Singapore.

At the Mercedes-Benz Center located along Alexandra Road, new visual displays will spotlight flagship models alongside EVs and the latest launches from C&C’s portfolio.