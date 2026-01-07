Shifting into high gear: Cycle & Carriage invests over S$50m in future-ready infrastructure
The automotive group is upgrading customer facilities, reinforcing green practices and expanding its EV range.
With Singapore’s transport landscape moving steadily towards electrification, automotive group Cycle & Carriage (C&C) is investing over S$50 million into a multi-year overhaul of its facilities and operations.
The transformation strategy, which kicked off in 2023 and continues through to 2027, aims to reshape how customers, businesses and industry partners experience automotive retail and servicing, with a greater focus on hospitality, sustainability and efficiency. The initiative also includes an expanded portfolio of electric vehicles (EVs).
“Customers in Singapore expect more than a vehicle purchase. They want a seamless, sustainable and digitally enabled experience from end to end,” said Mr Wilfrid Foo, managing director at C&C. “Our objective is to deliver exceptional journeys every day, for every customer and every trip.”
ELEVATING THE RETAIL EXPERIENCE
Central to the transformation is a wide-ranging multi-year refurbishment, spanning showrooms, service centres and operational zones across Singapore.
At the Mercedes-Benz Center located along Alexandra Road, new visual displays will spotlight flagship models alongside EVs and the latest launches from C&C’s portfolio.
Customers can expect redesigned vehicle handover rooms and upgraded lounges with cafe-style layouts and clear views of vehicles. An integrated “phygital” experience allows them to explore the physical product while accessing a range of digital customisation options, supported by guidance from Mercedes-Benz sales consultants.
This phygital experience allows customers to be engaged effectively across both environments and, in the process, enhances discovery and personalisation – creating an exceptional ownership experience.
Over at the Eunos service centre, visitors can look forward to new lounges and modernised service bays, with a more efficient vehicle drop-off and collection process. The Pandan Gardens complex is also undergoing a full refurbishment to improve comfort, service flow and operational efficiency.
ACHIEVING SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE
C&C’s transformation places a strong emphasis on environmental performance. By the end of 2027, the group plans for all four of its key facilities to achieve Green Mark certification, awarded to buildings that meet recognised sustainability standards. Although housed in mature buildings, the sites are being progressively upgraded to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.
Renewable energy is a key part of this push, with expanded solar panel integration across selected locations. At the Pandan Loop service centre, more than 2,000 rooftop solar panels have been fitted, supplying clean energy to support daily operations. At the Alexandra Road site, four new EV DC chargers have been installed for Mercedes-Benz EV customers, further cementing C&C’s position as a future-ready dealership.
The company’s sustainability efforts extend beyond its retail business. Its commercial vehicle leasing arm has fully transitioned its light goods vehicle fleet to electric vans. Meanwhile, its last-mile delivery service, myCourier, is fully electric – saving 120,000kg of carbon dioxide equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 alone.
EXPANDING THE EV PORTFOLIO
Complementing its infrastructure investments, the group has added several EV brands to its passenger vehicle portfolio. “Our brand and product portfolio is designed to address different segments and needs across passenger and commercial mobility,” Mr Foo said. “Our brands enable choice, advance electrification and deliver value across private and commercial segments.”
New EV-focused brands include Ora, Smart, Gogoro and Leapmotor. These join the group’s existing range – Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Maxus and Peugeot, as well as its used-car arm Republic Auto. At the multi-brand complex along Alexandra Road, a new Leapmotor showroom with a prominent display sits alongside refreshed Kia, Ora and Maxus spaces.
Smart – the sister brand of Mercedes-Benz – will also have a dedicated showroom, designed in a minimalist circular format and capable of displaying up to five vehicles.
According to Mr Foo, this initiative aims to offer customers a more integrated shopping experience across internal combustion, hybrid and fully electric options – a strategic move that supports Singapore’s broader transition towards electrified mobility.
Mr Foo said: “By investing over S$50 million in facility upgrades that support environmental goals and expanding our brand business portfolio, we’re working to redefine the future of auto retail and service – one that is multi-brand, infrastructure-ready and sustainability-led.”
