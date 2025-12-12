Siam Piwat Group’s Iconsiam named one of the world’s most influential retail destinations

Iconsiam’s success has helped transform surrounding communities, positioning the development as a model for sustainable urban growth.

The project has created more than 400,000 jobs, supported over 35,000 Thai entrepreneurs, and helped between 800 and 1,000 designers scale their businesses and share local craftsmanship with a broader audience. With more than 115 million visitors since its opening in 2018, the mall also plays a part in driving Bangkok’s wider economic development.

Its impact is particularly visible in surrounding Thonburi, where land values along Charoen Nakhon Road have tripled and riverside businesses have grown by more than 60 per cent, signalling its influence on tourism and regeneration.

“Iconsiam was built on the idea of creating shared value for everyone,” said Ms Chutrakul. “It has become a prototype for sustainable growth and a new model of collaboration within the retail sector – one that connects river, rail and road to drive progress and support the communities along the Chao Phraya River.”

She added that Siam Piwat remains committed to showcasing the richness of Thai culture through Iconsiam – and to demonstrating how a nation’s identity can be a driver of long-term value.

