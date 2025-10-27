Singapore and Shanghai mark 35 years of ties with cultural showcase
Mediacorp and Shanghai Media Group present the 2025 Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week, a celebration of Shanghai’s heritage, crafts and cuisine.
Singapore and Shanghai, both major seaports with rich cultural identities, have long shared common ground. Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990, Shanghai’s rise as a global city has reinforced its role as a key partner in Singapore-China relations.
This year, Singapore plays host to a showcase of Shanghai’s heritage and traditions. In conjunction with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and China, Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and Mediacorp jointly launched the 2025 Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week – a celebration of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.
According to Mr Tao Qiushi, executive director of SMG International, cultural dialogues such as the Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week form an enduring foundation of friendship. “When our Singaporean friends try our traditional crafts, taste comforting flavours and experience Shanghai’s vibrant contemporary art up close, they can feel the heartbeat and warmth of the city,” he said.
He shared that bringing the spirit of Shanghai to Singapore fosters mutual understanding and authentic connections. “It helps build a genuine appreciation for the heritage that shapes who we are today,” he added.
SHOWCASING TREASURES OF SHANGHAINESE CULTURE
Launched at Mediacorp Campus on Oct 22, Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week features a range of cultural experiences – from craft showcases and traditional Shanghainese delicacies to documentary screenings and a television content exchange between media outlets in both cities.
Mr Tao noted that SMG and Mediacorp have built a strong partnership over the years, rooted in a shared passion for quality storytelling. While SMG brings deep insight into China’s cultural landscape, Mediacorp contributes its expertise in connecting with audiences around the world. “Together, we’re not just exchanging content, we’re co-creating meaningful conversations that bring the energy and soul of Shanghai right into Singaporean homes and vice versa, strengthening the bonds between our two cities,” said Mr Tao.
Guests at the launch heard opening remarks by Mr Tao. The programme also featured a bilingual performance by Shanghainese singer and composer Wang Yuanchao, as well as a video presentation of past SMG-Mediacorp collaborations, including Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya and China Culture’s Journey.
TRADITIONAL CRAFTS THAT EMBODY SHANGHAI’S SPIRIT
The event featured an exhibition of Shanghainese heritage crafts, accompanied by a tasting session of nostalgic snacks such as butterfly cookies and White Rabbit Creamy Candy.
The craft exhibition showcased three examples of Shanghainese intangible cultural heritage: pan kou (decorative knot buttons used on traditional Chinese garments), enamel craft and grass weaving.
Dating back to the Song Dynasty, pan kou is made by folding, sewing and coiling cloth into intricate shapes. At the launch, pan kou designs on display featured white magnolias, the floral emblem of Shanghai; and Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim – representing the ties between the two cities.
“The magnolia symbolises Shanghai’s elegance and unyielding spirit,” said Ms Cai Chenyi, vice director (project department), SMG International. “When paired with Vanda Miss Joaquim, pan kou becomes more than a traditional accessory – it becomes a living expression of Chinese craftsmanship and cultural connection.”
Pan kou was added to Shanghai’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2009. At the exhibition, Mr Song Tao, principal of Yunying Pan Kou Studio and a Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritor in 2024, showcased his personalised designs that combine tradition with contemporary flair.
Also featured was enamel craft, a long-standing art that blends metalwork with painting. The exhibition included enamel artworks depicting Shanghai’s landscapes.
Heritage jewellery brand Lao Feng Xiang, which has preserved its gold and silver filigree enamelling technique through four generations, was among the exhibitors. Recognised as part of Shanghai’s intangible cultural heritage since 2019, the brand draws on both Eastern and Western artistic influences to create enamel accessories and homeware in a style that’s distinctively Shanghainese.
The third craft on display was grass weaving from Shanghai’s Jiading District. Xuhang town, regarded as the birthplace of the tradition, has long used huangcao – a wild grass that grows along the riverbanks – to make everyday items.
During the Tang Dynasty, Jiading’s yellow straw slippers were worn by members of the imperial court. Today, visitors from around the world travel to Xuhang’s Master Studio and Exhibition Hall to admire the craft – and try their hand at weaving a keepsake.
Once used to make slippers and household ware adorned with ethnic motifs, huangcao is now fashioned into contemporary items such as cup sleeves, coasters, handbags and souvenirs. At the exhibition, straw bags emblazoned with “I love Singapore” were among the highlights.
BRING HOME A PIECE OF SHANGHAI
As part of Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week, a market showcasing Shanghai’s intangible cultural heritage is running from Oct 25 to Dec 31 at The Zall Bookstore in Wheelock Place.
“The Intangible Shanghai Cultural Heritage Bazaar invites visitors to explore how Shanghai’s design and craft industries have reimagined traditional Chinese arts for contemporary audiences”, said Mr Tao.
Among the highlights, said Ms Cai, are straw-woven bags with a natural texture that is lightweight and breathable – making them ideal for Singapore’s tropical climate. She also pointed to enamel jewellery – including pendants, bracelets and earrings – which adds vivid colour and intricate detail to any outfit.
“Last but not least, pan kou are a lovely addition to clothing,” she said. “Its sleek design and cultural symbolism add a touch of classic grace. Each button is a tiny work of art that brings timeless elegance to modern wardrobes.”
Visit the Intangible Shanghai Cultural Heritage Bazaar at The Zall Bookstore between Oct 25 and Dec 31, 2025.