Singapore and Shanghai mark 35 years of ties with cultural showcase

Singapore and Shanghai, both major seaports with rich cultural identities, have long shared common ground. Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990, Shanghai’s rise as a global city has reinforced its role as a key partner in Singapore-China relations.

This year, Singapore plays host to a showcase of Shanghai’s heritage and traditions. In conjunction with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and China, Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and Mediacorp jointly launched the 2025 Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week – a celebration of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

According to Mr Tao Qiushi, executive director of SMG International, cultural dialogues such as the Singapore-Shanghai Culture Week form an enduring foundation of friendship. “When our Singaporean friends try our traditional crafts, taste comforting flavours and experience Shanghai’s vibrant contemporary art up close, they can feel the heartbeat and warmth of the city,” he said.

He shared that bringing the spirit of Shanghai to Singapore fosters mutual understanding and authentic connections. “It helps build a genuine appreciation for the heritage that shapes who we are today,” he added.

SHOWCASING TREASURES OF SHANGHAINESE CULTURE