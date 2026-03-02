The skills that go beyond technology

After more than a decade in corporate communications and public relations, Ms Hazel Tan traded her laptop for an apron. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she and a friend started an artisanal bakery that blended French pastry techniques with local flavours.

Learning to manage every aspect of a small business – from operations and logistics to customer relationships – was “humbling”, recalled the 44-year-old. When the bakery wound down in 2023, she found herself at a career crossroads. She knew she wanted to do something different, but was uncertain what that might be.

That changed when she signed up for a coaching course at NTUC LearningHub on a friend’s recommendation. Beyond equipping her with new skills, the course gave direction to her interest in learning and connected her with a like-minded peer who went on to become her business partner.

“I started the course without expectations, but it became a turning point in my life,” said Ms Tan. “I discovered clarity, purpose and a calling that felt aligned with my values.”

NTUC LearningHub offers a range of courses housed under its newly launched Leadership Academy, supporting the professional development and employability of workers in Singapore. These include programmes focused on human skills such as coaching, leadership and thinking skills – capabilities that complement technical expertise.

For some mid-career learners, the impact of upskilling was less about changing direction and more about strengthening human skills to deepen effectiveness at work. Through different learning pathways, professionals such as Mr Krishna Gannavaram and Mr Adrian Song Ee Tern discovered skills that helped them think more clearly, communicate better and adapt with confidence.