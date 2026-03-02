The skills that go beyond technology
Through upskilling at NTUC LearningHub, these mid-career individuals are transforming their careers, sharpening vital human skills like leadership, coaching and critical thinking, and navigating change with clarity and purpose.
After more than a decade in corporate communications and public relations, Ms Hazel Tan traded her laptop for an apron. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she and a friend started an artisanal bakery that blended French pastry techniques with local flavours.
Learning to manage every aspect of a small business – from operations and logistics to customer relationships – was “humbling”, recalled the 44-year-old. When the bakery wound down in 2023, she found herself at a career crossroads. She knew she wanted to do something different, but was uncertain what that might be.
That changed when she signed up for a coaching course at NTUC LearningHub on a friend’s recommendation. Beyond equipping her with new skills, the course gave direction to her interest in learning and connected her with a like-minded peer who went on to become her business partner.
“I started the course without expectations, but it became a turning point in my life,” said Ms Tan. “I discovered clarity, purpose and a calling that felt aligned with my values.”
NTUC LearningHub offers a range of courses housed under its newly launched Leadership Academy, supporting the professional development and employability of workers in Singapore. These include programmes focused on human skills such as coaching, leadership and thinking skills – capabilities that complement technical expertise.
For some mid-career learners, the impact of upskilling was less about changing direction and more about strengthening human skills to deepen effectiveness at work. Through different learning pathways, professionals such as Mr Krishna Gannavaram and Mr Adrian Song Ee Tern discovered skills that helped them think more clearly, communicate better and adapt with confidence.
A NEW CALLING SHAPED BY HUMAN SKILLS
At NTUC LearningHub, Ms Tan completed three courses under the International Coaching Federation (ICF)-accredited Khrysalis Coaching Series: The Coaching Essentials, The Developing Coach and The Practicing Coach. The courses contribute towards ICF credentialing, which also requires the completion of a minimum number of supervised and non-supervised coaching hours, as well as an examination. Ms Tan has since obtained her ICF Associate Certified Coach credential.
“Coaching taught me the power of holding space, listening and adopting a non-judgemental mindset,” she said. “The skills I gained transformed how I communicate with others and are now embedded in everything I do.”
Ms Tan was also drawn to the sense of community at NTUC LearningHub, where she learnt alongside learners from different industries and life stages. Together with a coursemate, she co-founded a mental wellness and personal growth company that supports individuals and organisations through workshops, coaching sessions and talks.
In addition, Ms Tan serves as an associate coach with NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute, supporting jobseekers as they navigate career transitions.
“I would not have entered the coaching industry or built a career so closely aligned with who I am without these courses,” she said. “They led me onto a path I never imagined, yet one that feels authentic.”
APPLYING HUMAN SKILLS TO DELIVER SUCCESSFUL OUTCOMES
Mr Krishna, 37, is a senior business analyst in technology consulting. His work involves engaging multiple stakeholders to solve problems, deliver enterprise initiatives and support teams through process changes.
“Working in complex enterprise resource planning delivery made me realise that technical knowledge alone is not enough,” he said. “Projects often involve ambiguity, differing perspectives and competing priorities, which require strong judgement, critical thinking and the ability to align people.”
To strengthen these capabilities, he enrolled in several courses at NTUC LearningHub, including Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Critical Thinking and Analytical Skills powered by Wiley, Building Effective Relationships with Stakeholders, Personal Effectiveness Level 3 powered by John Maxwell, and WSQ Hosting and Speaking with Confidence.
The courses helped him adopt a more structured approach to decision-making and prompted a shift in mindset. “I learnt to slow down, analyse situations more holistically and communicate my thinking clearly,” he said.
During a recent data migration project, Mr Krishna applied problem-solving techniques to identify issues and align stakeholders early, which contributed to a smooth project outcome. “It reinforced the value of structured thinking and effective communication in real-world delivery,” he added.
HONING DECISION-MAKING AND COMMUNICATION SKILLS
During a peer coaching session conducted as part of his training at NTUC LearningHub, Mr Song, 51, resisted the urge to steer his fellow coursemate towards what he believed was the right solution. Instead, he paused and asked: “So where does this leave you?”
The open-ended question prompted his peer to consider his situation differently. Two weeks later, his coursemate made a decision he had previously been reluctant to take.
For Mr Song, the episode reinforced the impact of coaching. “That pause and act of deep listening helped him arrive at his own clarity,” he said. “It showed me the power of restraint, trust and creating space for others.”
Convinced that such capabilities shape better leaders and stronger teams, Mr Song went on to complete the Khrysalis Coaching Series. Since then, he has applied these principles in his work at a community outreach organisation, where he holds an administrative and managerial role.
“In a small team environment, my work involves overseeing daily operations while relying heavily on judgement, adaptability and people skills to support the organisation’s mission and the individuals we serve,” he said. “Coaching is about developing self-awareness, emotional regulation and the ability to listen more deeply.”
The coaching approach has helped him navigate differing perspectives and support colleagues through moments of uncertainty.
Mr Song, who intends to continue training towards professional coaching certification, described the journey as transformative for both his personal and professional growth. “Upskilling begins with honest self-reflection. Growth depends on humility, curiosity and the willingness to keep learning.”
