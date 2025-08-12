‘Something was amiss’: How two DBS staff stopped a S$70,000 scam in progress
An elderly customer’s request to withdraw a suspiciously large sum raised red flags – and led to the uncovering of a scam.
Withdrawals are a routine part of banking, but one elderly woman’s request to take out S$70,000 in cash raised concerns for assistant service manager Yu Chunmei.
As part of the bank’s standard procedure for withdrawals, Ms Yu, who works at DBS’ Thomson Plaza branch, asked the customer about the purpose of the transaction. The woman replied that it was to pay for a home renovation – but could not name the company she had engaged.
“I asked if she had supporting documents, like an invoice, or if she was in talks with a specific contractor,” recalled Ms Yu. “She said she hadn’t yet decided on one.”
SPOTTING THE WARNING SIGNS
Ms Yu noticed that the customer’s account held just over S$70,000 – and she was about to withdraw the entire amount for a home renovation that had not even been confirmed.
What also stood out was the woman’s demeanour. Most customers marking major milestones, such as buying a home or carrying out a renovation, tend to be upbeat. But this woman, who appeared to be in her 60s, seemed subdued, recalled Ms Yu, who has 15 years of customer service experience.
While most scams begin remotely – through phishing, fake websites or scam calls – not all unfold entirely online. Some involve face-to-face encounters, such as tenancy scams where victims are misled at property viewings by individuals posing as agents or their assistants. Others, like this elderly customer, are instructed to withdraw cash in person as part of the deception – a tactic that adds a layer of urgency and credibility while bypassing fraud detection systems that might flag unusual online transfers.
Ms Yu tried persuading the customer to first confirm a renovation provider and consider a safer payment method, such as PayNow or a bank transfer. Carrying such a large amount of cash was risky, she warned. But the customer – who did not use internet banking – insisted on withdrawing the cash.
Sensing something was amiss, Ms Yu called in her colleague, deputy service manager Beatrice Ng, for support. “With so many scams these days, we’re a last line of defence for our customers,” said Ms Yu. “It’s our job to protect their savings.”
Ms Ng attempted to engage the customer, speaking gently and without pressure. But the woman began to tear up, even as she stood her ground about withdrawing the money.
As they spoke, her husband – who had been waiting nearby – approached Ms Ng and discreetly passed her a handwritten note asking if they could speak privately.
FALLING PREY TO SCAMMERS’ MIND GAMES
After confirming the husband’s identity, Ms Ng and Ms Yu ushered him into a room, where he revealed that his wife had received a call the night before from someone claiming to be from an insurance company.
When the woman said she had never bought insurance from the company, the scammer changed tack, telling her he would connect her to the police. Another person then came on the line, claiming to be an officer. He told her that her bank account had been hacked, and she was under suspicion for money laundering.
To prevent her savings from being confiscated as part of the supposed investigation, the scammer told her to withdraw the entire sum and hand it over to an “official from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)”. The money would be returned to her later, she was assured.
It is important to note that government officials will never ask for bank log-in credentials or request money transfers over the phone – and banks will never make such requests either. Anyone who receives such calls should verify their legitimacy by calling the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.
SAFEGUARDING THE CUSTOMER’S SAVINGS
After hearing the husband’s account, Ms Ng and Ms Yu acted quickly.
As they spoke to the customer, Ms Yu and Ms Ng noticed her phone was on and placed face-up on the counter throughout – raising the possibility that the scammers were listening in. They asked the woman to hang up on the scammers and turn off her phone. Reassuring her that they had spoken to her husband, they told her there was no need to be afraid – her money was safe in her DBS account.
The pair had foiled a government official impersonation scam – a ruse that typically begins with unsolicited calls from individuals claiming to be from agencies such as the police or MAS. Victims are told their bank accounts have been compromised and are pressured into handing over cash, personal information or banking details.
These scams are not uncommon. Last September, a spate of such cases led to a loss of at least S$6.7 million. Experts say scammers exploit Singapore’s low-crime environment, where trust in authority is high, to convince victims to part with their savings.
Once the elderly customer calmed down, Ms Yu and Ms Ng helped her secure her savings. DBS provides an ideal solution for such a situation – DBS digiVault, a “money lock” feature that prevents unauthorised digital transfers while allowing funds to continue earning interest.
“After she locked her funds, she looked visibly relieved,” said Ms Ng. “And when she realised it was a scam, she started smiling.”
Before the couple left, Ms Ng and Ms Yu advised them to file a police report.
Scams are evolving rapidly, and customer-facing staff often find themselves having to defuse high-stress situations with agitated customers. Staff vigilance – exemplified by Ms Ng and Ms Yu – is a key part of DBS’ broader anti-scam strategy, which includes the use of technology, banking tools, customer education and close collaboration with industry partners and the authorities.
“DBS has trained us to be vigilant and proactive – to spot warning signs, stay calm under pressure and handle sensitive situations with care,” said Ms Yu.
Learn more about other scams and how you can bank safely with DBS. Strengthen your account security in four easy ways: Lock your funds with digiVault, set card limits through Payment Controls, enable real-time push notifications and run a Security Checkup on digibank.